Bangladesh

BANGKOK, NNA - A major hydropower plant built in Laos under a project led by Japanese utility Kansai...
SYDNEY, NNA – The Reserve Bank of Australia is unlikely to consider raising interest rates until it ...
HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Japanese apparel maker Matsuoka Corp. will build a new plant in Vietnam as p...
SINGAPORE, NNA - Overall prime office rents in the Asia-Pacific region posted a small drop in the fi...
TOKYO, NNA - Major Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp. will manage a Tokyo-financed special econom...
――Cool Japan Fund injects S$13.5 million ($10 million) into Singapore's social media marketer Clozet...
――Japanese robotics maker Fanuc invests 1.5 billion yuan ($224 million) to build its largest oversea...
――Japanese rice snacks maker Kameda to start producing in India after testing market ――Sojitz and fo...
――Hyundai to introduce Philippines's first electric passenger vehicle Kona SUV at 2.4 million pesos ...
――Panasonic Vietnam sales top $1 billion in 2018 on strong domestic demand for washers and refrigera...
8 MONTHS AGO