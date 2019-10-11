AutoParts

Nissan, Renault, M'bishi to set up advanced tech development company

Japan Auto

4 HOURS AGO

Measuring equipment maker Horiba taps demand for eco-vehicles, parts in China

China Equipment

3 DAYS AGO

SoftBank exploring new energy storage technologies to drive green energy business

India Energy

4 DAYS AGO

Hyundai Motor to build car assembly plant in Indonesia in 2021

Indonesia Auto

5 DAYS AGO

Nissan to stop Datsun production in Indonesia amid poor sales

Indonesia Auto

6 DAYS AGO

JFE, China BaoWu Steel to form automotive specialty bar steel unit

China Materials

TOKYO, NNA - Major Japanese steelmaker JFE Steel Corp. will start making high-grade specialty bar st...

12 DAYS AGO

Toyoda Gosei to double automotive rubber parts output in central China

China Auto

TOKYO, NNA – Japanese auto parts maker Toyoda Gosei Co. will double its automotive rubber parts prod...

12 DAYS AGO

Idemitsu Kosan to boost engineering plastic output in Malaysia as EV, telecoms demand rise

Malaysia Materials

13 DAYS AGO

Asahi Kasei taps airbags sewing, opening plant near Hanoi

Vietnam Auto

HANOI, NNA – Asahi Kasei Corp., Japan’s diversified business group from textile, industrial material...

16 DAYS AGO

Japan car parts chain Autobacs Seven buys Singapore auto service firm

Singapore Retail

SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese car parts retailer Autobacs Seven Co. has paid an undisclosed amount to ac...

17 DAYS AGO

Toyoda Gosei to bolster airbag output in Vietnam

Vietnam Auto

HANOI, NNA – Japanese auto parts maker Toyoda Gosei Co. will ramp up airbag production capacity in V...

17 DAYS AGO

Sumitomo to invest in Taiwan's top electric bus maker

Taiwan Transport

19 DAYS AGO

Thailand offers incentives for investors in electric vehicle charging stations,electronics

Thailand Economy

26 DAYS AGO

Onkyo to make car speakers in China with Taiwan’s Inventec

China Electronics

TAIPEI, NNA – Japanese audiovisual equipment maker Onkyo Corp. will build an automotive speaker fact...

27 DAYS AGO

Mitsui, Taiwan's Teco to produce EV motors in India

India Auto

NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese trading firm Mitsui & Co. has joined hands with leading Taiwanese motor ma...

1 MONTH AGO

Bridgestone open 1st mega tire plant in Asia outside Japan

Thailand Auto

BANGKOK, NNA – Global tire manufacturing giant Bridgestone Corp. has opened its first plant to make ...

1 MONTH AGO

Trading house Itochu invests in Shenzhen Pandpower to step up EV battery recycling

China Electronics

TOKYO, NNA - Japanese trading house Itochu Corp. has bought shares in Shenzhen Pandpower Co. to use ...

1 MONTH AGO

Japan-based Stanley Electric buys vehicular lighting firm Hella Philippines

Philippines Auto

MANILA, NNA – Japanese automotive lamp maker Stanley Electric Co. has bought a majority share in the...

1 MONTH AGO

Hitachi Chemical to set up new Thai unit to integrate lead-acid car battery business

Thailand Materials

BANGKOK, NNA - Japan’s Hitachi Chemical Co. will set up a wholly-owned manufacturing and marketing s...

1 MONTH AGO

Electronics firms expand business in self-driving, EV technology

Japan Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Dowa to boost recycling, waste management business in Thailand

Thailand Services

BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese nonferrous metal maker Dowa Holdings Co. will beef up its environmental mana...

1 MONTH AGO

Cars, auto parts comprise 60% of Japan trade hit by U.S.-China row

Japan Trade

1 MONTH AGO

Toyota fall behind in initial year output target to win Philippine fiscal incentive

Philippines Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

Toyota Industries to make compressors for auto air conditioners in China

China Auto

TOKYO, NNA - Japan’s Toyota Industries Corp. will manufacture electric compressors for car air condi...

2 MONTHS AGO

Toyota's new fuel cell model to debut in 2020 with 30% longer range

Japan Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems to open 2nd car air conditioner plant in China

China Equipment

2 MONTHS AGO

Car parts maker Muro to make China debut by establishing Hubei unit

China Auto

TOKYO, NNA - Japanese automobile and industrial machinery parts maker Muro Corp. will establish a wh...

2 MONTHS AGO

