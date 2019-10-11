AutoParts
Nissan, Renault, M'bishi to set up advanced tech development company
Japan Auto
4 HOURS AGO
Measuring equipment maker Horiba taps demand for eco-vehicles, parts in China
China Equipment
3 DAYS AGO
SoftBank exploring new energy storage technologies to drive green energy business
India Energy
4 DAYS AGO
Hyundai Motor to build car assembly plant in Indonesia in 2021
Indonesia Auto
5 DAYS AGO
Nissan to stop Datsun production in Indonesia amid poor sales
Indonesia Auto
6 DAYS AGO
JFE, China BaoWu Steel to form automotive specialty bar steel unit
China Materials
TOKYO, NNA - Major Japanese steelmaker JFE Steel Corp. will start making high-grade specialty bar st...
12 DAYS AGO
Toyoda Gosei to double automotive rubber parts output in central China
China Auto
TOKYO, NNA – Japanese auto parts maker Toyoda Gosei Co. will double its automotive rubber parts prod...
12 DAYS AGO
Idemitsu Kosan to boost engineering plastic output in Malaysia as EV, telecoms demand rise
Malaysia Materials
13 DAYS AGO
Asahi Kasei taps airbags sewing, opening plant near Hanoi
Vietnam Auto
HANOI, NNA – Asahi Kasei Corp., Japan’s diversified business group from textile, industrial material...
16 DAYS AGO
Japan car parts chain Autobacs Seven buys Singapore auto service firm
Singapore Retail
SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese car parts retailer Autobacs Seven Co. has paid an undisclosed amount to ac...
17 DAYS AGO
Toyoda Gosei to bolster airbag output in Vietnam
Vietnam Auto
HANOI, NNA – Japanese auto parts maker Toyoda Gosei Co. will ramp up airbag production capacity in V...
17 DAYS AGO
Sumitomo to invest in Taiwan's top electric bus maker
Taiwan Transport
19 DAYS AGO
Thailand offers incentives for investors in electric vehicle charging stations,electronics
Thailand Economy
26 DAYS AGO
Onkyo to make car speakers in China with Taiwan’s Inventec
China Electronics
TAIPEI, NNA – Japanese audiovisual equipment maker Onkyo Corp. will build an automotive speaker fact...
27 DAYS AGO
Mitsui, Taiwan's Teco to produce EV motors in India
India Auto
NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese trading firm Mitsui & Co. has joined hands with leading Taiwanese motor ma...
1 MONTH AGO
Bridgestone open 1st mega tire plant in Asia outside Japan
Thailand Auto
BANGKOK, NNA – Global tire manufacturing giant Bridgestone Corp. has opened its first plant to make ...
1 MONTH AGO
Trading house Itochu invests in Shenzhen Pandpower to step up EV battery recycling
China Electronics
TOKYO, NNA - Japanese trading house Itochu Corp. has bought shares in Shenzhen Pandpower Co. to use ...
1 MONTH AGO
Japan-based Stanley Electric buys vehicular lighting firm Hella Philippines
Philippines Auto
MANILA, NNA – Japanese automotive lamp maker Stanley Electric Co. has bought a majority share in the...
1 MONTH AGO
Hitachi Chemical to set up new Thai unit to integrate lead-acid car battery business
Thailand Materials
BANGKOK, NNA - Japan’s Hitachi Chemical Co. will set up a wholly-owned manufacturing and marketing s...
1 MONTH AGO
Electronics firms expand business in self-driving, EV technology
Japan Auto
1 MONTH AGO
Dowa to boost recycling, waste management business in Thailand
Thailand Services
BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese nonferrous metal maker Dowa Holdings Co. will beef up its environmental mana...
1 MONTH AGO
Cars, auto parts comprise 60% of Japan trade hit by U.S.-China row
Japan Trade
1 MONTH AGO
Toyota fall behind in initial year output target to win Philippine fiscal incentive
Philippines Auto
2 MONTHS AGO
Toyota Industries to make compressors for auto air conditioners in China
China Auto
TOKYO, NNA - Japan’s Toyota Industries Corp. will manufacture electric compressors for car air condi...
2 MONTHS AGO
Toyota's new fuel cell model to debut in 2020 with 30% longer range
Japan Auto
2 MONTHS AGO
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems to open 2nd car air conditioner plant in China
China Equipment
2 MONTHS AGO
Car parts maker Muro to make China debut by establishing Hubei unit
China Auto
TOKYO, NNA - Japanese automobile and industrial machinery parts maker Muro Corp. will establish a wh...
2 MONTHS AGO