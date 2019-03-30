Auto

Nissan, Renault, M'bishi to set up advanced tech development company

Japan Auto

2 HOURS AGO

Measuring equipment maker Horiba taps demand for eco-vehicles, parts in China

China Equipment

3 DAYS AGO

SoftBank, Lippo Karawaci team up to develop smart city in Indonesia

Indonesia Tech

3 DAYS AGO

Chailease Holding of Taiwan eablishes JV to expand in Indonesian finance market

Indonesia Financials

3 DAYS AGO

SoftBank exploring new energy storage technologies to drive green energy business

India Energy

4 DAYS AGO

Hyundai Motor to build car assembly plant in Indonesia in 2021

Indonesia Auto

4 DAYS AGO

Sony, Sharp supply parts to U.S.-blacklisted China security video firm

China Trade

6 DAYS AGO

Nissan to stop Datsun production in Indonesia amid poor sales

Indonesia Auto

6 DAYS AGO

Itochu Enex to offer car washing in Vietnam in 2020 as it expands overseas

Vietnam Services

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA – Japanese energy service firm Itochu Enex Co. will launch car washing facilit...

11 DAYS AGO

JFE, China BaoWu Steel to form automotive specialty bar steel unit

China Materials

TOKYO, NNA - Major Japanese steelmaker JFE Steel Corp. will start making high-grade specialty bar st...

12 DAYS AGO

Toyoda Gosei to double automotive rubber parts output in central China

China Auto

TOKYO, NNA – Japanese auto parts maker Toyoda Gosei Co. will double its automotive rubber parts prod...

12 DAYS AGO

Idemitsu Kosan to boost engineering plastic output in Malaysia as EV, telecoms demand rise

Malaysia Materials

13 DAYS AGO

Nissan in dire need of repairing Renault ties 1 yr after Ghosn arrest

Japan Auto

13 DAYS AGO

Asahi Kasei taps airbags sewing, opening plant near Hanoi

Vietnam Auto

HANOI, NNA – Asahi Kasei Corp., Japan’s diversified business group from textile, industrial material...

16 DAYS AGO

Japan car parts chain Autobacs Seven buys Singapore auto service firm

Singapore Retail

SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese car parts retailer Autobacs Seven Co. has paid an undisclosed amount to ac...

16 DAYS AGO

Toyoda Gosei to bolster airbag output in Vietnam

Vietnam Auto

HANOI, NNA – Japanese auto parts maker Toyoda Gosei Co. will ramp up airbag production capacity in V...

17 DAYS AGO

Toyota rolls out light truck to help Philippine public transport upgrade effort

Philippines Auto

17 DAYS AGO

Mitsubishi unveils anticipated Xpander Cross in Indonesia

Indonesia Auto

18 DAYS AGO

Mazda launches flagship CX-8 SUV in growing Thai market

Thailand Auto

18 DAYS AGO

Japan’s IT service firm SCSK to open Indonesian unit

Indonesia Tech

18 DAYS AGO

Taiwan electronic component maker Yageo to acquire Kemet, target Japanese market

Taiwan Electronics

TAIPEI, NNA – Electronic component manufacturer Yageo Corp. announced Tuesday it plans to acquire su...

18 DAYS AGO

Sumitomo to invest in Taiwan's top electric bus maker

Taiwan Transport

18 DAYS AGO

China’s Great Wall Motors sets up manufacturing unit in India: report

India Auto

TOKYO, NNA – Major Chinese automaker Great Wall Motors Co. is entering into India, planning to manuf...

19 DAYS AGO

Mitsubishi eyeing export of Philippine-made light vehicles to SE Asia and beyond

Philippines Auto

MANILA, NNA – Having made its mark in the Philippines, Mitsubishi Motors Corp. is now studying the p...

19 DAYS AGO

Fuji Electric eyeing India as production hub for Middle East, Africa

India Electronics

20 DAYS AGO

Idemitsu Kosan boosts lubricant output in Indonesia by 80%

Indonesia Energy

23 DAYS AGO

Suzuki, Toyota Tsusho set up car recycling joint venture in India

India Auto

24 DAYS AGO

