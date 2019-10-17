Australia

Daito Trust to invest $74m in Singapore JustCo, new Tokyo co-work centres

Asia Services

3 DAYS AGO

Japan-backed entity to explore for gold, copper with Australia firm

Australia Materials

SYDNEY, NNA - Government-backed Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp. will invest as much as AU$6...

4 DAYS AGO

Kirin to sell Australian dairy unit to China’s Mengniu for AU$600 mil.

Australia Food

SYDNEY, NNA – Major Japanese brewery Kirin Holdings Co. will sell its Australian dairy and drink arm...

6 DAYS AGO

“Catastrophic” fire threat prompts state of emergency in Australia

Australia Incidents

20 DAYS AGO

Japan’s Mos Food to open hamburger outlet in Vietnam in 2020

Vietnam Restaurant

23 DAYS AGO

China may seek mega free trade pact without India if RCEP stalls

Asia Trade

26 DAYS AGO

Aica Kogyo, DBJ to buy U.S. laminate maker's 4 Asia-Pacific units

Asia Manufacturing

HANOI, NNA - Aica Kogyo Co. and Development Bank of Japan Inc. will acquire four Asia-Pacific units ...

26 DAYS AGO

India threatens to leave RCEP trade deal as year-end goal abandoned

India Trade

27 DAYS AGO

Sumitomo joins Australia-toJapan liquefied hydrogen transport project

Australia Energy

SYDNEY, NNA - Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp. is joining a pilot project to develop a supply c...

1 MONTH AGO

Trading house Itochu invests in Shenzhen Pandpower to step up EV battery recycling

China Electronics

TOKYO, NNA - Japanese trading house Itochu Corp. has bought shares in Shenzhen Pandpower Co. to use ...

1 MONTH AGO

Fuji Xerox to buy Australia’s CSG for access to 10,000 new prospective clients

Australia Tech

SYDNEY, NNA – Japanese photo copier maker Fuji Xerox Co. is set to buy a 100 percent stake in Austra...

1 MONTH AGO

Japan's Digital Wallet taps growing remittance demand from Filipinos

Japan Financials

MANILA, NNA - Japanese fintech venture Digital Wallet Corp. has taken over the Philippines and Austr...

1 MONTH AGO

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma scraps plan to take over Australian stem cell firm Cynata

Australia Health

SYDNEY, NNA - Japanese pharmaceutical firm Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. said Thursday it had withdr...

1 MONTH AGO

NEC to test on-demand bus booking in Singapore, debut set for world transportation event

Singapore Transport

2 MONTHS AGO

Hitachi, Singapore's Frasers to work on smart realty in Asia-Pacific

Singapore Property

2 MONTHS AGO

No. of South Korean visitors to Japan plunges nearly 60% in Sept.

Japan Tourism

2 MONTHS AGO

Mos Food hamburger chain to train over 350 Vietnamese to address labor crunch in Japan

Vietnam Restaurant

HANOI, NNA - Japanese hamburger chain operator Mos Food Services Inc. will hire more than 350 Vietna...

2 MONTHS AGO

Nippon Paper to buy Orora’s paperboard packaging unit in Australia, N.Z.

Australia Materials

SYDNEY, NNA - Nippon Paper Industries Co. will acquire the local paperboard fiber-based packaging un...

2 MONTHS AGO

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities mulls cutting workforce in Hong Kong, Singapore, Sydney

Singapore Financials

SINGAPORE, NNA - Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. is moving ahead with plans to cut se...

2 MONTHS AGO

Taiwan joins global protest in support of Hong Kong

Taiwan Society

2 MONTHS AGO

Taiwan loses 2nd ally in week as Kiribati cuts diplomatic ties

Taiwan Politics

2 MONTHS AGO

Saudi Arabia to restore full crude oil production by end of Sept.

Asia Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

Trump tells Congress trade deal with Japan to be inked in coming weeks

Japan Trade

3 MONTHS AGO

Kansai Electric-backed hydropower plant begins operation in Laos

Laos Energy

BANGKOK, NNA - A major hydropower plant built in Laos under a project led by Japanese utility Kansai...

3 MONTHS AGO

Nestle Vietnam doubles production in Hung Yen

Vietnam Food

HUNG YEN, VNA - Nestle Vietnam launched the second stage of its Nestle Bong Sen plant at Thang Long ...

3 MONTHS AGO

Hitachi Construction Machinery launches hydraulic oil monitoring service in SE Asia

Indonesia Services

3 MONTHS AGO

Japanese manufacturers in Thailand to raise wages by 4.3% in 2019: survey

Thailand Companies

3 MONTHS AGO

