Australia
Daito Trust to invest $74m in Singapore JustCo, new Tokyo co-work centres
Asia Services
3 DAYS AGO
Japan-backed entity to explore for gold, copper with Australia firm
Australia Materials
SYDNEY, NNA - Government-backed Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp. will invest as much as AU$6...
4 DAYS AGO
Kirin to sell Australian dairy unit to China’s Mengniu for AU$600 mil.
Australia Food
SYDNEY, NNA – Major Japanese brewery Kirin Holdings Co. will sell its Australian dairy and drink arm...
6 DAYS AGO
“Catastrophic” fire threat prompts state of emergency in Australia
Australia Incidents
20 DAYS AGO
Japan’s Mos Food to open hamburger outlet in Vietnam in 2020
Vietnam Restaurant
23 DAYS AGO
China may seek mega free trade pact without India if RCEP stalls
Asia Trade
26 DAYS AGO
Aica Kogyo, DBJ to buy U.S. laminate maker's 4 Asia-Pacific units
Asia Manufacturing
HANOI, NNA - Aica Kogyo Co. and Development Bank of Japan Inc. will acquire four Asia-Pacific units ...
26 DAYS AGO
India threatens to leave RCEP trade deal as year-end goal abandoned
India Trade
27 DAYS AGO
Sumitomo joins Australia-toJapan liquefied hydrogen transport project
Australia Energy
SYDNEY, NNA - Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp. is joining a pilot project to develop a supply c...
1 MONTH AGO
Trading house Itochu invests in Shenzhen Pandpower to step up EV battery recycling
China Electronics
TOKYO, NNA - Japanese trading house Itochu Corp. has bought shares in Shenzhen Pandpower Co. to use ...
1 MONTH AGO
Fuji Xerox to buy Australia’s CSG for access to 10,000 new prospective clients
Australia Tech
SYDNEY, NNA – Japanese photo copier maker Fuji Xerox Co. is set to buy a 100 percent stake in Austra...
1 MONTH AGO
Japan's Digital Wallet taps growing remittance demand from Filipinos
Japan Financials
MANILA, NNA - Japanese fintech venture Digital Wallet Corp. has taken over the Philippines and Austr...
1 MONTH AGO
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma scraps plan to take over Australian stem cell firm Cynata
Australia Health
SYDNEY, NNA - Japanese pharmaceutical firm Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. said Thursday it had withdr...
1 MONTH AGO
NEC to test on-demand bus booking in Singapore, debut set for world transportation event
Singapore Transport
2 MONTHS AGO
Hitachi, Singapore's Frasers to work on smart realty in Asia-Pacific
Singapore Property
2 MONTHS AGO
No. of South Korean visitors to Japan plunges nearly 60% in Sept.
Japan Tourism
2 MONTHS AGO
Mos Food hamburger chain to train over 350 Vietnamese to address labor crunch in Japan
Vietnam Restaurant
HANOI, NNA - Japanese hamburger chain operator Mos Food Services Inc. will hire more than 350 Vietna...
2 MONTHS AGO
Nippon Paper to buy Orora’s paperboard packaging unit in Australia, N.Z.
Australia Materials
SYDNEY, NNA - Nippon Paper Industries Co. will acquire the local paperboard fiber-based packaging un...
2 MONTHS AGO
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities mulls cutting workforce in Hong Kong, Singapore, Sydney
Singapore Financials
SINGAPORE, NNA - Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. is moving ahead with plans to cut se...
2 MONTHS AGO
Taiwan joins global protest in support of Hong Kong
Taiwan Society
2 MONTHS AGO
Taiwan loses 2nd ally in week as Kiribati cuts diplomatic ties
Taiwan Politics
2 MONTHS AGO
Saudi Arabia to restore full crude oil production by end of Sept.
Asia Energy
2 MONTHS AGO
Trump tells Congress trade deal with Japan to be inked in coming weeks
Japan Trade
3 MONTHS AGO
Kansai Electric-backed hydropower plant begins operation in Laos
Laos Energy
BANGKOK, NNA - A major hydropower plant built in Laos under a project led by Japanese utility Kansai...
3 MONTHS AGO
Nestle Vietnam doubles production in Hung Yen
Vietnam Food
HUNG YEN, VNA - Nestle Vietnam launched the second stage of its Nestle Bong Sen plant at Thang Long ...
3 MONTHS AGO
Hitachi Construction Machinery launches hydraulic oil monitoring service in SE Asia
Indonesia Services
3 MONTHS AGO
Japanese manufacturers in Thailand to raise wages by 4.3% in 2019: survey
Thailand Companies
3 MONTHS AGO