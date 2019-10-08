Asia

WHO chief says threat of coronavirus pandemic "very real"

Asia Health

YESTERDAY

(Then Japan's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masatsugu Asakawa speaks at a press conference in Tokyo in June 2019)
ADB president says coronavirus impacts may eclipse SARS crisis

Asia Economy

6 DAYS AGO

[Getty/Kyodo]
G-7 pledges joint action to secure global growth from virus impact

Asia Economy

7 DAYS AGO

Coronavirus cases top 90,000 worldwide: WHO chief

Asia Health

7 DAYS AGO

Coronavirus to deal $27 bil. blow to airlines in Asia-Pacific

Asia Transport

19 DAYS AGO

(People wear goggles and masks while riding motorcycles in Beijing on Feb. 19, 2020, amid fears over the spread of a new coronavirus.)
IMF warns of economic spillover from virus, urges global cooperation

Asia Economy

20 DAYS AGO

Coronavirus outbreak stokes anti-Asian bigotry worldwide

Asia Society

21 DAYS AGO

JAL expands service cutback in Asia due to coronavirus outbreak

Asia Transport

21 DAYS AGO

China, ASEAN foreign ministers to meet next week over virus spread

Asia Health

28 DAYS AGO

India absent from RCEP special negotiating talks in Indonesia

Asia Trade

1 MONTH AGO

(WHO Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus)
WHO declares int'l emergency as coronavirus spreads globally

Asia Health

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by imgix on Unsplash
NTT to build undersea cable linking Singapore with Myanmar, India

Asia Telecom

3 MONTHS AGO

(India)
ADB downgrades developing Asia's 2019, 2020 growth forecast

Asia Economy

3 MONTHS AGO

Fund targeting Asia's plastic waste crisis launched

Asia Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

image-1575010276002.jpg
Daito Trust to invest $74m in Singapore JustCo, new Tokyo co-work centres

Asia Services

3 MONTHS AGO

(Image courtesy of istyle Inc.)
Popular cosmetics portal site @cosme launches multilingual apps in HK, Malaysia

Asia Consumer

4 MONTHS AGO

Daikin looks for startup African partners to drive appliance sales

Asia Tech

By Atul Ranjan NEW DELHI, NNA – Japan’s Daikin Industries Ltd., the world’s largest maker of air con...

4 MONTHS AGO

(Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attends a Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership summit in Nonthaburi, north of Bangkok, on Nov. 4, 2019.)
China may seek mega free trade pact without India if RCEP stalls

Asia Trade

4 MONTHS AGO

Aica Kogyo, DBJ to buy U.S. laminate maker's 4 Asia-Pacific units

Asia Manufacturing

HANOI, NNA - Aica Kogyo Co. and Development Bank of Japan Inc. will acquire four Asia-Pacific units ...

4 MONTHS AGO

(Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the ASEAN-Japan summit)
Japan's Abe vows to “double” investment to ASEAN to spur development

Asia Economy

4 MONTHS AGO

Japanese banks’ outstanding loans up 10% in SE Asia, down 9% in China

Asia Financials

BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese bank financing is growing in Southeast Asia as business activity flourishes ...

5 MONTHS AGO

Students at a Japanese lauguage school in Yangon
No. of Japanese language institutions soars in Asia: survey

Asia Education

5 MONTHS AGO

Diners eat at Taipei's Ningxia Night Market on Sept. 22, 2019. For many foreign tourists, night markets are a must-go place during their visit to Taiwan. , 20191008_0010_2.jpg|A street scene on Hong Kong Island, September 29, 2019.
Regional disputes disrupt, reshape East Asian tourism flows

Features Asia Tourism

5 MONTHS AGO

North Korea's nuclear negotiator warns of “terrible events”

Asia Politics

BEIJING, Kyodo - North Korea's top negotiator in just resumed nuclear talks with the United States w...

5 MONTHS AGO

20191007_0006.jpg
Cosmetics markets in 6 Southeast Asian countries grown double in 10 years

Asia Consumer

5 MONTHS AGO

Japanese firms receive order to build tunnel in Nepal as crucial link to India

Asia Infrastructure

NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese firms have received a work order to build Nepal’s first tunnel with offici...

6 MONTHS AGO

U.S. investor Jim Rogers speaks in an exclusive interview with NNA in Tokyo on Sept. 12, 2019.
U.S. investor Jim Rogers says trade war with China could lead to “worst economic time”

Asia Economy

6 MONTHS AGO

