Asia
Daikin looks for startup African partners to drive appliance sales
By Atul Ranjan NEW DELHI, NNA – Japan’s Daikin Industries Ltd., the world’s largest maker of air con...
4 MONTHS AGO
Aica Kogyo, DBJ to buy U.S. laminate maker's 4 Asia-Pacific units
HANOI, NNA - Aica Kogyo Co. and Development Bank of Japan Inc. will acquire four Asia-Pacific units ...
4 MONTHS AGO
Japanese banks’ outstanding loans up 10% in SE Asia, down 9% in China
BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese bank financing is growing in Southeast Asia as business activity flourishes ...
5 MONTHS AGO
Regional disputes disrupt, reshape East Asian tourism flows
5 MONTHS AGO
North Korea's nuclear negotiator warns of “terrible events”
BEIJING, Kyodo - North Korea's top negotiator in just resumed nuclear talks with the United States w...
5 MONTHS AGO
Japanese firms receive order to build tunnel in Nepal as crucial link to India
NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese firms have received a work order to build Nepal’s first tunnel with offici...
6 MONTHS AGO