Mitsubishi unveils anticipated Xpander Cross in Indonesia
Indonesia Auto
18 DAYS AGO
Mitsubishi eyeing export of Philippine-made light vehicles to SE Asia and beyond
Philippines Auto
MANILA, NNA – Having made its mark in the Philippines, Mitsubishi Motors Corp. is now studying the p...
19 DAYS AGO
Fuji Electric eyeing India as production hub for Middle East, Africa
India Electronics
20 DAYS AGO
Daikin looks for startup African partners to drive appliance sales
Asia Tech
By Atul Ranjan NEW DELHI, NNA – Japan’s Daikin Industries Ltd., the world’s largest maker of air con...
25 DAYS AGO
No. of Japanese language institutions soars in Asia: survey
Asia Education
2 MONTHS AGO
Hitachi, Johnson Controls JV opens air conditioner lab in India
India HomeAppliance
2 MONTHS AGO
Suzuki Motor launches entry-level S-Presso mini SUV in India for younger generation
India Auto
2 MONTHS AGO
Taiwan loses 2nd ally in week as Kiribati cuts diplomatic ties
Taiwan Politics
2 MONTHS AGO
Saudi Arabia to restore full crude oil production by end of Sept.
Asia Energy
2 MONTHS AGO
Nestle Vietnam doubles production in Hung Yen
Vietnam Food
HUNG YEN, VNA - Nestle Vietnam launched the second stage of its Nestle Bong Sen plant at Thang Long ...
3 MONTHS AGO
G-7 vows to tackle global economic downside risks amid trade war
Asia Politics
3 MONTHS AGO
Chinese firm to invest in 2 billion USD factory in Thanh Hoa
Vietnam Materials
HANOI, VNS/VNA - Chinese steel firm Mintal Group Co. Ltd has expressed a desire to build a 2 billion...
3 MONTHS AGO
Recruit teams with Visa to invest in Indian digital payment startup
India Services
NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan's Recruit Co., together with global financial services provider Visa Inc., ha...
4 MONTHS AGO
Ajinomoto to open halal food plant in Malaysia in 2022
Malaysia Food
KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Major Japanese seasoning and food maker Ajinomoto Co. will build a new plant in ...
4 MONTHS AGO
Panasonic making larger air conditioners in Indonesia, plans exports to Nigeria
Indonesia Electronics
4 MONTHS AGO
Mitsubishi expands exports of Indonesia-made Xpander minivans
Indonesia Auto
5 MONTHS AGO
G-20 agrees to aim for fair trade without anti-protectionism pledge
Japan Politics
5 MONTHS AGO
Trade in spotlight as G-20 discusses economy in Osaka summit
Japan Politics
5 MONTHS AGO
World leaders in flurry of diplomacy ahead of G-20 summit in Osaka
Japan Politics
5 MONTHS AGO
Thailand May exports drop most in 3 years on weak global demand, strong baht
Thailand Trade
5 MONTHS AGO
G-20 agrees on int'l framework to reduce marine plastic pollution
Japan Environment
6 MONTHS AGO
Ink maker DIC opens India unit to expand in S. Asia, beyond
India Materials
NEW DELHI, June 13 Kyodo - Major Japanese printing ink and fine chemicals maker DIC Corp. is opening...
6 MONTHS AGO
G-20 ministers set AI guidelines amid concerns of pitfalls
Japan Economy
6 MONTHS AGO
CORRECT: Mitsubishi to raise stake in Indian auto parts dealer
India Auto
――Corrects 7th paragraph to say TVS Automobile Solutions is a unit of TVS Group which also includes ...
6 MONTHS AGO
Mitsubishi to raise stake in Indian auto parts dealer
India Auto
NEW DELHI, NNA - Major Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp. will raise its holding stake in an In...
6 MONTHS AGO
Japanese electric utilities Chugoku, Shikoku tap Myanmar market
Myanmar Infrastructure
YANGON, NNA - Japanese utilities Chugoku Electric Power Co. and Shikoku Electric Power Co. will inve...
7 MONTHS AGO
CORRECT: Japan's JERA to buy Mozambique LNG with Taiwan refiner
Taiwan Energy
――Corrects timing to 2020s from 2020 in 5th paragraph TAIPEI, NNA - JERA Co., the world's largest li...
7 MONTHS AGO