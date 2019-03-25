AI

SoftBank, Lippo Karawaci team up to develop smart city in Indonesia

Indonesia Tech

3 DAYS AGO

Japan cosmetic firm B-by-C ties up with Taiwan's New Kinpo Group in skin analysis tech

Taiwan Consumer

2 MONTHS AGO

Trader Sojitz collaborates with Indonesian startup to launch shopping payment services on taxi

Indonesia Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

Japan to expand app-using customs declaration ahead of Olympics

Japan Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

Engineering firm Chiyoda cites “AI Optimizer” for boosting LNG output in Indonesia

Indonesia Energy

JAKARTA, NNA - Major Japanese plant engineering firm Chiyoda Corp. has provided artificial intellige...

3 MONTHS AGO

Sharp picks Taiwan as 1st overseas market to launch latest flagship smartphone

Taiwan Telecom

3 MONTHS AGO

Taiwan June industrial output slips but at slower pace

Taiwan Statistics

4 MONTHS AGO

Itochu, CITIC plan venture funds with $1.8 billion to help startups push for China

China Tech

TOKYO, NNA – Major Japanese trading house Itochu Corp. and China’s state-backed CITIC Ltd. group are...

5 MONTHS AGO

U.S., China may get trade deal, but strategic competition continues

China Trade

5 MONTHS AGO

Trade in spotlight as G-20 discusses economy in Osaka summit

Japan Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

Foxconn appoints new chairman as Gou steps down to run for Taiwan president

Taiwan Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

Kanto Chemical boosts production capabilities in Taiwan

Taiwan Materials

TAIPEI, June 13 Kyodo - Japanese electronic chemicals and materials maker Kanto Chemical Co. is expa...

6 MONTHS AGO

Taiwan May exports post 7th straight drop on global uncertainty

Taiwan Trade

6 MONTHS AGO

G-20 ministers set AI guidelines amid concerns of pitfalls

Japan Economy

6 MONTHS AGO

Hitachi to roll out haulage truck-sharing service in Thailand

Thailand Transport

BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese electronics and infrastructure systems giant Hitachi Ltd. will launch a haul...

6 MONTHS AGO

Trading house Mitsui to buy 35% of Vietnam shrimp processor Minh Phu Seafood

Vietnam Food

TOKYO, NNA - Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co. will purchase a 35.1 percent stake in Minh Phu Seaf...

7 MONTHS AGO

NEC offers advanced digital services in rural India

India Tech

NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese electronics maker NEC Corp. is forging a capital tie-up with a local partn...

7 MONTHS AGO

Taiwan April exports fall for 6th month in a row amid global slowdown

Taiwan Statistics

TAIPEI, NNA – Slowing global growth caused by the U.S.-China trade row continued to dampen Taiwan’s ...

7 MONTHS AGO

Recruit buys stake in Indian AI-assisted chat platform operator

India Tech

NEW DELHI, NNA - Recruit Co. says it acquired a stake in an Indian artificial intelligence-assisted ...

7 MONTHS AGO

Taiwan tech firms see future in smart healthcare business

Features Taiwan Health

8 MONTHS AGO

Japan to support education for 4 mil. women in developing countries

Japan Politics

8 MONTHS AGO

Gay Taiwanese granted special permission to remain in Japan

Japan Society

8 MONTHS AGO

Sojitz to join Indian venture fund Continuum I to invest in AI and IoT startups

India Tech

TOKYO, NNA – Japanese trading house Sojitz Corp. is investing in an Indian venture capital fund to l...

10 MONTHS AGO

NNA Asia top stories Wednesday, Jan. 30

Asia Economy

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Jan. 30. China plans to ...

10 MONTHS AGO

TSMC forecasts plunge in Q1 2019 revenue amid slowing iPhone sales

Taiwan Tech

TAIPEI, NNA - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, said i...

11 MONTHS AGO

NNA Asia top stories Wednesday, Jan. 9

Asia Economy

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Jan. 9. Toyota China pos...

11 MONTHS AGO

Arrest battle may trigger Sino-U.S. Cold War-like rivalry

China Politics

12 MONTHS AGO

