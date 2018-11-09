Hong Kong Q4 air trade index in sharp drop amid U.S.-China trade row

HONG KONG, NNA – Hong Kong’s air trade outlook index plunged in the October-December quarter, a peak shipment season, as the U.S.- China trade dispute is generating uncertainty over global growth and trade.

DHL Hong Kong Air Trade Leading Index, based on a quarterly survey by the government-backed Hong Kong Productivity Council, fell to 41.7, down 6.1 points from the previous quarter. It was the second largest decline since the survey started in 2014.

An index above 50 indicates a positive outlook while an index below 50 signals a cautious outlook.