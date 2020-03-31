Marubeni enters Indian real estate market in collaboration with Wadha

31, Mar. 2020

Photo by Satyajeet Mazumdar on Unsplash
Photo by Satyajeet Mazumdar on Unsplash

TOKYO, NNA – Japanese trading giant Marubeni Corp. has partnered with a major Indian real estate developer to participate in a condominium development project on the outskirts of Mumbai, capitalizing on growing demand for housing among middle-class citizens.

The move is the company’s first step toward making inroads into the rapidly growing Indian real estate market.

The Tokyo-based trading house will participate in the “Atmosphere Project” on the outskirts of Mumbai, worth approximately 20 billion yen ($184 million), being executed by its partner, Wadhwa Group Holdings Pvt. Ltd., and other firms, it said in a statement on Monday.

The company regards India, which is enjoying steady economic growth, as a potentially key market for its property business overseas, Marubeni spokesman Eigo Takagi in Tokyo told NNA.

The population of Greater Metropolitan Mumbai totals some 23 million. “We are determined to grow the Indian market as one of the pillars of our overseas real estate business,” he said.

The project, which commenced this month, comprises three 47-story condominium complexes housing about 700 apartments on a 25,000-square-meter plot of land, and is scheduled for completion in June 2024.

Marubeni will invest in the project by subscribing to non-convertible debentures issued by Atmosphere Realty Pvt. Ltd., the entity to undertake the project. The trading house has stopped short of disclosing the specific amount it will invest in the project.

The company points out that Greater Metropolitan Mumbai, where the population of the middle-class is rapidly increasing, is one of the largest residential markets in India. It also sees a major business opportunity in the country’s financial center.

Marubeni has rich experience in developing and selling real estate in China, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam among other countries and regions.

The trading giant is determined to take advantage of its expertise in not only developing residential real estate but also complex facilities to invest in multiple projects being undertaken by Wadhwa, a major developer based in the city in the western state of Maharashtra.

(Image courtesy of Marubeni)
(Image courtesy of Marubeni)

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Satyajeet Mazumdar on Unsplash
Marubeni enters Indian real estate market in collaboration with Wadha

India Property

16 MINUTES AGO

pexels-photo-2297482.jpg
Japanese house-builder Iida Group to launch mortgage JV in Indonesia

Indonesia Property

21 DAYS AGO

Photo by Andrew Leu on Unsplas
Japanese construction firm Kumagai Gumi launches Taiwan property development unit

Taiwan Property

29 DAYS AGO

Groundbreaking for Kita Tower Condominium in the new Branz Mega Kuningan development in the central business district of South Jakarta on Feb. 26, 2020. (NNA)
Tokyu Land builds residences in Jakarta CBD, to launch more projects despite stagnant market

Indonesia Property

1 MONTH AGO

sydney.jpg
Property management firm Daibiru opens Australia unit for overseas expansion

Australia Property

1 MONTH AGO

Image by Yogas Design from Pixabay
Sumitomo Forestry, Kumagai Gumi team up in property projects in Asia

Singapore Property

2 MONTHS AGO

Office buildings in “Ecoworld.” (Photo courtesy of Mitsui Fudosan)
Mitsui Fudosan to embark on office buildings development in India

India Property

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Waranont (Joe) on Unsplash
Nishi-Nippon Railroad to open 1st S.E. Asia hotel in Bangkok

Thailand Property

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Ishan @seefromthesky on Unsplash
Tokyu Fudosan to invest in major Malaysian development project

Malaysia Property

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Luu Quang Minh (AA Plus Photography) on Unsplash
Takashimaya, Shimizu acquire office-commercial building in Hanoi

Vietnam Property

4 MONTHS AGO

charles-5HSHOq6BoPs-unsplash_1_.jpg
Hankyu Hanshin Properties to develop 2 more projects near Manila

Philippines Property

4 MONTHS AGO

M'bishi Estate Residence to launch 1st Philippine housing project

Philippines Property

MANILA, NNA - Mitsubishi Estate Residence Co. is embarking on its first housing project in the Phili...

4 MONTHS AGO

Wallapa Traisorat (2nd from L), CEO and president of Asset World Corporation Public Co., (2nd from R) Craig S.Smith, group president, Asia Pacific, Marriott International, signing agreements in Bangkok to establish hotels in Chonburi and Phuket on Nov. 14, 2019.
Thailand's AWC achieves Q3 turnaround, to invest 1.82 billion in more hotels, malls

Thailand Property

5 MONTHS AGO

A commercial complex in Vienna to be developed by Central Group and Austria's Signa group. (Image courtesy of Netherlands Architecture Institute OMA)
Thailand’s Central Group to invest 20 bil baht in hotels, malls development abroad

Thailand Property

5 MONTHS AGO

An artist's image of the Springhill Yume Lagoon townhouse project in Indonesia's Banten Province by Hankyu Hanshin Properties Corp. and Springhill Group's PT. Nuansa Hijau Lestari. (Courtesy of Hankyu Hanshin Properties)
Hankyu Hanshin to launch townhouse project in Indonesia

Indonesia Property

5 MONTHS AGO

An illustrated image of nanoco building in Vietnam. (Image courtesy of Tokyu PM Vietnam)
Tokyu starts realty management business in Vietnam

Vietnam Property

5 MONTHS AGO

Hitachi Capital to set up property leasing joint venture in Indonesia

Indonesia Property

JAKARTA, NNA - Hitachi Capital Corp., a financial arm of Japanese electronics giant Hitachi Ltd., wi...

5 MONTHS AGO

File photo (Getty/Kyodo)
Hitachi, Singapore's Frasers to work on smart realty in Asia-Pacific

Singapore Property

6 MONTHS AGO

(Image courtesy of List Co.)
Japan, Thai developers selling prime condos in central Bangkok

Thailand Property

6 MONTHS AGO

Hirosato Fukimbara (2nd from L), managing director of Nippon Steel Kowa Real Estate Co.'s Myanmar unit NSKRE Residence (Myanmar) Co., and others participate in a groundbreaking ceremony for a service apartment for Japanese expatriates in Yangon on Sept. 28, 2019. (NNA/Kyodo)
Nippon Steel's realtor unit to build service apartment in Yangon

Myanmar Property

6 MONTHS AGO

Taiwan real estate broker acquires $31 mil. remote island parcel in Malaysia for tourism development

Malaysia Property

TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s major property broker Sinyi Realty Inc. said it had acquired usage rights for...

6 MONTHS AGO

An artist’s conception of a hotel and condominium complex to be built by Japan’s Daiwa House Industry Co. in the Asia New Bay Area in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. The construction will begin in 2020 with the complex due to start hotel business and accept condominium residents in 2023. (Image courtesy of the Kaohsiung City Government)
Daiwa House to build hotel-housing complex in Kaohsiung for 2023 opening

Taiwan Property

7 MONTHS AGO

Hironori Katsuse, CEO of Oyo Technology & Hospitality Japan K.K.
Indian firm entering Japan’s rental housing market with new IT-based service

Japan Property

7 MONTHS AGO

An artist’s sketch shows Savya Financial Center, a twin office tower complex planned to be built in the Philippines’ Metro Manila region by the end of 2021, with major Japanese realtor Mitsubishi Estate Co. developing the northern part of the complex in a joint project with local developer Arthaland Corp. (Image courtesy of Mitsubishi Estate)
Mitsubishi Estate taps Philippine office property market

Philippines Property

8 MONTHS AGO

An artist’s conception of a detached house to be sold by Sumitomo Forestry Co. in Indonesia. (Photo courtesy of Sumitomo Forestry)
Japan’s Sumitomo Forestry to begin selling detached houses near Jakarta this week

Indonesia Property

8 MONTHS AGO

Takatoshi Ito (L), president of Japanese realtor Es-Con Japan Ltd., and Peerapong Jaroon-ek, CEO of Thai developer Origin Property Public Co., pose for a signing ceremony on Aug. 2, 2019. The two companies will develop a luxury condominium in the suburb of Bangkok, with construction scheduled to be completed by April 2021. (Photo courtesy of Origin)
Japan realtor joins Thai project as 1st overseas condo business

Thailand Property

8 MONTHS AGO

Mitsubishi and Vasanta officials sign a contract in Senayan City, South Jakarta on Wednesday to jointly develop a project at West Java.
Mitsubishi Corp. to develop residential towers in Indonesia with local firm

Indonesia Property

8 MONTHS AGO