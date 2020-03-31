Toyota Motor Vietnam suspends vehicle production

Photo by Sam Warren on Unsplash

HANOI, VNA - Toyota Motor Vietnam (TMV) suspended vehicle production on March 30.

Production resumption will depend on the outbreak situation, market demand, supply chain situation, stocks and the Government’s restriction regulations.

TMV said the outbreak of COVID-19 had impacted all aspects of business, from economy to society, including the automobile industry. Toyota dealers in Hanoi have temporarily closed showrooms and workshops in accordance with the direction of the Government and the Hanoi People Committee in order to prevent the outbreak from spreading.

Toyota Motor Vietnam decided to adjust production plans in line with the current situation.

“The safety and security of our employees, our stakeholders, our customers and the community are paramount to us,” said Toyota Vietnam’s representative.

“We are taking necessary actions to protect their safety and health as well as minimising any impact on our company’s operation. While closely monitoring the situation, we will consider and make decisions guided by direction from the Government."

TMV is the second automaker in Vietnam to announce suspension of operations due to the impacts of COVID-19. The first was Ford Vietnam which halted automobile production at its factory in the northern province of Hai Duong several days ago. - VNA