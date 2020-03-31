Hanoi, HCM City limit transport to prevent spread of SARS-CoV-2

Photo by Jireh Foo on Unsplash

HANOI, VNA - Trans-provincial passenger trains will be suspended from March 30 until April 15 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, according to the Vietnam Railway Authority.

The Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh City train route will continue to run with two trips per day at most.

In cases of special carriage needs, the Vietnam Railways will report to the Vietnam Railway Authority for further consideration.

Meanwhile, all coaches running on contracts and tourist buses with more than nine seats will not also be allowed to depart from or arrive in Hanoi and HCM City from March 30 until April 15.

The move aims to prevent the transmission of the virus that causes the acute respiratory disease (COVID-19) from and to the country’s two largest cities.

Buses operating on frequent routes which depart from or arrive in the two cities and cover less than 100km can still run two trips per day at maximum.

These buses must limit the number of passengers to less than 50 percent of their seats. The number of passengers on each bus cannot exceed 20. - VNA