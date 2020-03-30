Asics invests in Indian startup running medical checkup kiosks

30, Mar. 2020

Asics Corp.'s investment arm has acquired an equity stake in India's Pulse Active Stations Network, which offer a health monitoring kiosk across the country. (Photo courtesy of Asics)
Asics Corp.'s investment arm has acquired an equity stake in India's Pulse Active Stations Network, which offer a health monitoring kiosk across the country. (Photo courtesy of Asics)

TOKYO, NNA - Major Japanese sportswear maker Asics Corp. has acquired an equity stake in an Indian startup with a network of health monitoring kiosks across the large South Asian country.

Asics' investment arm, Asics Ventures Corp., has invested an undisclosed amount in Pulse Active Stations Network to meet growing demand for Asics products from health-conscious Indian consumers.

"We will provide shoes and running applications to Pulse Active Stations users" by utilizing the Indian firm's health data, an Asics spokeswoman told NNA on Friday.

Asics says it aims to achieve an annual turnover of 400 billion yen ($3.7 billion) with an overseas sales share of 70 percent this year. The Kobe-based firm hopes to raise sales in India by 25 percent to 2.4 billion yen.

The Indian firm has installed about 150 health monitoring kiosks at railway stations, bus stops, airports and shopping malls where customers can measure height, weight, blood pressure and blood glucose for only 50 rupees (about 70 cents).

The Hyderabad-based firm hopes to boost the number of such kiosks to more than 10,000 in the next three years. (NNA/Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

Asics Corp.'s investment arm has acquired an equity stake in India's Pulse Active Stations Network, which offer a health monitoring kiosk across the country. (Photo courtesy of Asics)
Asics invests in Indian startup running medical checkup kiosks

India Health

1 HOUR AGO

Photo by Marcus Ng on Unsplash
Japan to ban entry from United States, China, South Korea, most of Europe

Japan Health

3 HOURS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Gov't panel says coronavirus infections feared "rampant" in Japan

Japan Health

4 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

image-1585182671742.jpg
Tokyo residents asked to stay indoors at weekend due to coronavirus

Japan Health

4 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

[Getty/Kyodo]
Singapore bans gatherings, shuts entertainment venues over virus

Singapore Health

5 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

A medic staff member receives disinfectant spray from a colleague outside a hospital, before the lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata on March 23, 2020. (PTI)
India in nationwide lockdown, grounds domestic flights as Covid-19 cases rise

India Health

6 DAYS AGO

(Supplied photo shows a customer wearing a mask while shopping at a supermarket in Wuhan on March 22, 2020.)
China to lift Wuhan's months-long lockdown on April 8

China Health

6 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(The Grand Central Terminal is seen empty in New York on March 22, 2020.) [Anadolu Agency/Getty/Kyodo]
Death toll from coronavirus exceeds 15,000, infections top 350,000

Asia Health

6 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
New Zealand to shut all nonessential services to curb virus spread

New Zealand Health

7 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Aceh police personnel in protective gear spray disinfectant at Baiturrahman Mosque in Aceh, Indonesia)[Anadolu Agency/Getty/Kyodo]
Global coronavirus cases top 300,000, with 13,000 deaths

Asia Health

7 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Signage in Beijing that reads "Hang in there, Wuhan!")
China's Wuhan reports no new coronavirus infections for 1st time

China Health

11 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Melbourne) [Getty/Kyodo]
Australia, New Zealand close borders to all foreigners

Oceania Health

11 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Traffic congestion is seen at a causeway linking Malaysia's southernmost state of Johor (foreground) to Singapore (background) at night on March 17, 2020.)
Malaysia lockdown over coronavirus spurs workers' rush to Singapore

Features Malaysia Health

11 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Japan has yet to hit peak in coronavirus infections: Kyodo study

Japan Health

12 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

sangga-rima-roman-selia-e43NlJBuYDg-unsplash.jpg
Malaysia PM announces nationwide lockdown, border closure

Malaysia Health

13 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Travellers are seen wearing a protective mask at a self check-in kiosk at Changi Airport on Jan. 30, 2020 in Singapore.) [Getty/Kyodo]
Singapore imposes 14-day self-isolation on arrivals from 12 nations

Singapore Health

14 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(File photo shows Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.) [Getty/Kyodo]
Australia imposes 14-day self-isolation on all arrivals

Australia Health

14 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
China claims coronavirus epidemic peaks as new cases dwindle

China Health

17 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Manila placed under partial lockdown to contain coronavirus spread

Philippines Health

17 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
WHO declares new coronavirus a pandemic as cases keep rising globally

Asia Health

18 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

simone-van-der-koelen-lSYvRWrNR5U-unsplash.jpg
Bora Pharmaceuticals of Taiwan clinches $26.6 mil. deal to buy GSK Canadian plant

Taiwan Health

19 DAYS AGO

image-1583886473483.jpg
Coronavirus deaths top 4,000 in 2 months: WHO

China Health

19 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

photo_l.jpg
WHO chief says threat of coronavirus pandemic "very real"

Asia Health

20 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Chinese tourists wear masks in Tokyo on Jan. 26, 2020.)
Japan begins coronavirus travel curbs for China, South Korea

Japan Health

21 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

2.jpg
Japan to restrict travel to and from China, S. Korea over virus

Japan Health

24 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

2.jpg
Takeda aims to develop coronavirus drug in 9 months

Japan Health

25 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Medics outside an isolation ward of the coronavirus at Gandhi Hospital in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad on March 2, 2020. (PTI)
India suspends visas for Japan, Italy, Iran, S.Korea amid Covid-19 scare

India Health

26 DAYS AGO