Toyota, Honda, Mazda, Ford suspend auto production in Thailand due to Covid-19 spread

30, Mar. 2020

architecture-building-business-construction-236698.jpg

BANGKOK, NNA – Major foreign-invested automakers in Thailand are temporarily shutting down assembly plants after the government declared a nationwide state of emergency last week to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Honda Motor Co., Mazda Motor Corp. and Ford Motor Co. all plan to halt production in the country, they said in separate statements.

Toyota Motor Corp. will suspend operations at three plants from early April, The suspensions will last about 10 days, according to an NHK report.

Toyota Motor (Thailand) Co., a core subsidiary of the Japanese auto giant, has a total annual output capacity of 760,000 units at the three factories, according to its website. That capacity makes it the top automaker in Thailand as well as the largest car exporter.

Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co., a local manufacturing unit of the big-name Japanese producer, will stop work at two plants from Friday through April 30 or until further notice, the unit said in a statement Thursday. The plants are in Ayutthaya and Prachinburi provinces. The local manufacturer cited an escalating virus outbreak and a downturn in the Thai market for new vehicles.

The two plants churn out passenger cars for foreign sale in Australia, Africa, the Philippines and Vietnam and other countries in addition to the Thai market, an Asian Honda Motor Co. regional headquarters spokesman in Thailand said.

Passenger car maker Mazda suspended the operation of Auto Alliance (Thailand) Co., a manufacturing joint venture, for around 10 days starting Monday.

A Thai plant run by Ford Motor Company (Thailand) Ltd. also suspended work from Friday. The suspension is expected to “last a number of weeks depending on pandemic situations, national restrictions, supplier constraints and dealer stock requirements,” the manufacturer said in a statement.

The U.S. parent company temporarily stopped plants from March 21 in India, South Africa and Vietnam, it said in a statement.

Thailand produced more than 2 million vehicles, half of which were exported, last year.

Monthly car output has seen negative year-on-year growth since May 2019 due to appreciation of the local baht currency against the U.S. dollar, the U.S.-China trade dispute and stricter rules on bank lending in Thailand, according to data of the Federation of Thai Industries.

The industry body said at a press conference on March 19 that it had revised its 2020 production target from 2 million units to 1.9 million units prior to those announcements by the carmakers.

to TOP Page

More from this section

architecture-building-business-construction-236698.jpg
Toyota, Honda, Mazda, Ford suspend auto production in Thailand due to Covid-19 spread

Thailand Auto

1 HOUR AGO

Local consumers at Suzuki Motor's promotional event at a commercial facility in Yangon on Feb. 19, 2020. (NNA)
Suzuki building another car plant to boost Myanmar production

Myanmar Auto

6 DAYS AGO

Image by alexeva8 from Pixabay
China auto industry fears 25% plunge in output, sales in 1st half of 2020

China Auto

7 DAYS AGO

Toyota Motor Corp.'s Indonesian dealer, PT. Toyota-Astra Motor, unveils Prius plug-in hybrid electric vehicle in Jakarta on March 17, 2020. (Photo courtesy of PT. Toyota-Astra Motor)
Toyota to launch Prius plug-in hybrid in Indonesia

Indonesia Auto

11 DAYS AGO

Photo by Wassim Chouak on Unsplash
Nissan Motor ends production in Indonesia on slumping sales

Indonesia Auto

11 DAYS AGO

Xpander Cross was launched in Indonesia in November 2019 (NNA)
Mitsubishi Motors exports Indonesian-built Xpander Cross to Philippines, Thailand

Indonesia Auto

12 DAYS AGO

Photo by Denys Nevozhai on Unsplash
Coronavirus might drive away 2 million car sales in China even with recovery

China Auto

12 DAYS AGO

Image by Dayron Villaverde from Pixabay
Nissan Motor restarts all car plants in China amid coronavirus outbreak

China Auto

14 DAYS AGO

excavator-406959_960_720.jpg
Yokohama Rubber to invest 11 bil. yen in India industrial tire plants

India Auto

17 DAYS AGO

sergi-kabrera-XScgQbCRhYw-unsplash.jpg
Suzuki Motor plans to triple dealers in India to 9,000: chairman

India Auto

19 DAYS AGO

Gaikindo Indonesia International Commercial Vehicle Expo in Jakarta on March 6, 2020. (NNA)
Indonesia automotive industry expects recovery after hitting brakes in first quarter

Indonesia Auto

19 DAYS AGO

Photo by Will Hough on Unsplash
Honda Motor, parts suppliers get green light for resumption of Wuhan plants

China Auto

19 DAYS AGO

Toyota Motor unveiles a hybrid model of C-HR suport utility vehicle in Indonesia on Apr. 22, 2019. (NNA)
Toyota Motor vows to produce hybrid cars in Indonesia in 2022

Indonesia Auto

24 DAYS AGO

Photo by 海超 刘 on Unsplash
Toyota's Feb. car sales in China plunge due to coronavirus outbreak

China Auto

25 DAYS AGO

Photo by Khorena Sanders on Unsplash
Toyota Motor to build electric, hybrid car plant in Tianjing, China: Kyodo

China Auto

28 DAYS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Pony.ai)
Toyota Motor to invest $400 mil. in Chinese self-driving startup Pony.ai

China Auto

1 MONTH AGO

mohd-jon-ramlan-ASFdbVbux7I-unsplash.jpg
Malaysia seeks foreign investors for 3rd car project

Malaysia Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by emrecan arık on Unsplash
Honda Motor to close Philippine plant in March as part of global restructuring

Philippines Auto

1 MONTH AGO

An Alpha variant of XL7 medium SUV in 'rising orange' color is unveiled at a launch ceremony in Krakatau Grand Ballroom, East Jakarta on Feb. 15, 2020.
Suzuki indonesia goes for SUV market with XL7

Indonesia Auto

1 MONTH AGO

car-doors-406883_960_720.jpg
Toyota resuming China operations at 3 car plants this week

China Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by why kei on Unsplash
Japanese automotive antenna maker Yokowo to venture into India with JV

India Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Andrew Roberts on Unsplash
Hon Hai gearing up to tap auto, EV field

Taiwan Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

This photo shows the back of Honda Civic Hatcback RS, with a model, at a launch event in South Jakarta on Feb. 6, 2020.
Honda launches Civic Hatchback RS cars in Indonesia, targets 1,800 sales this year

Indonesia Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

Senior executives of PT Suzuki Indomobil Sales (SIS) hold a photo session with Suzuki New Carry pickup at the Indonesia International Motor Show in Jakarta on April. 25, 2019.(NNA)
Suzuki Motor Indonesia gears up to expand market share, exports

Indonesia Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

image-1580975716639.jpg
Hino Motors seeks 3.3% sales growth in Malaysia after slump in 2019

Malaysia Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

filip-bunkens-bcq-S4sjXFQ-unsplash.jpg
Isuzu Motors halts diesel-powered Panther models production on tighter emission rules in Indonesia

Indonesia Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Marc-Olivier Jodoin on Unsplash
Toyota, Honda suspending China production longer than planned over coronavirus outbreak

China Auto

2 MONTHS AGO