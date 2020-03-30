Vietnam's first-quarter GDP growth hits decade low

Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of 2020 grew 3.82 percent, the lowest pace during the 2011-2020 period, head of the General Statistics Office Nguyen Bich Lam said at a press conference in Hanoi on March 27.

30, Mar. 2020

Photo by Peter Nguyen on Unsplash
Photo by Peter Nguyen on Unsplash

HANOI, VNA - Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of 2020 grew 3.82 percent, the lowest pace during the 2011-2020 period, head of the General Statistics Office Nguyen Bich Lam said at a press conference in Hanoi on March 27.

However, given the global economic downturn due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the increase is pretty good as compared with the region and the world, according to the official.

During the reviewed period, the macro economy remained stable and the processing and manufacturing sector, despite its low growth, continued to be the engine of the national economy, Lam added.

The official elaborated that the agro-forestry-fishery sector expanded 0.08 percent, contributing 0.2 percent to the GDP growth, while industry and construction picked up 5.15 percent, contributing 58.4 percent, and services went up 3.27 percent with a contribution of 41.4 percent.

Between January and March, final consumption expenditure rose 3.07 percent year-on-year, asset accumulation up 2.2 percent, the lowest since 2013, exports up 1.59 percent and imports up 1.05 percent.

The modest increases reflected the stagnant supply of goods and raw materials in the first three months due to strong impacts of the epidemic, Lam said.

He pointed to difficulties facing the agro-forestry-fishery sector, caused by the African swine fever, drought and saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta, along with the risk of an outbreak of avian influenza besides the complex developments of COVID-19. Agriculture alone recorded a minus 1.17 percent, and fisheries were up 2.79 percent, lower than the increases of 4.96 percent and 5.42 percent posted in the same periods in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

In the industry and construction sphere, industry grew 5.28 percent, a far cry from the 9 percent growth recorded in the same period last year and 10.45 percent in the first three months of 2018.

Lam explained that the pandemic has hampered the import of materials serving industrial production, especially processing and manufacturing.

The severe impacts of the disease were also felt in trade, services, tourism, and import-export.

Retails and wholesale grew by only 5.69 percent compared to 7.91 percent in the same period last year. Accommodation and catering service, transportation and warehouse, and administrative and support services all saw minus growth.

However, some sectors have maintained their performance, such as finance, banking and insurance (up 7.19 percent), health care and social activities (up 9.97 percent), and information and communication (up 7.78 percent).

The Nikkei Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) also dropped to 49 points in February, a sign of declining business conditions and consumption demand, Lam said, noting that this is the first decrease in four years.

He stressed that in the present circumstances, the Prime Minister and Government have given the top priority to fighting the pandemic and protecting people’s health even at the expense of economic benefits. - VNA

to TOP Page

More from this section

2.jpg.jpg
Abe pledges Japan's "boldest-ever" economic stimulus to fight virus

Japan Economy

4 HOURS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Homeless people and daily wagers having meals at a government shelter during the nationwide lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi on March 26, 2020. (PTI)
Coronavirus: $23 billion to help the poor as India braces for widespread economic pain

India Economy

3 DAYS AGO

(A COVID-19 positive patient is treated by doctors at a hospital in Rome on March 21, 2020.)[Getty/Kyodo]
G-20 vow close monitoring of virus impacts, IMF warns of recession

Asia Economy

6 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

image-1584926297869.jpg
Japan economic package to deal with epidemic to top 30 tril. yen

Japan Economy

7 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash
China economy expects rebound in second half after coronavirus delivered hardest blow

China Economy

13 DAYS AGO

image-1584322735256.jpg
Coronavirus to cut foreign visitors' spending in Japan by $9 bil.

Japan Economy

14 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Fed cuts interest rate to zero in surprise move to contain virus shock

United States Economy

14 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Japan adopts 1 tril. yen level fresh package to fight coronavirus

Japan Economy

19 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Japan PM Abe calls for event cancellations for additional 10 days over virus

Japan Economy

19 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Members of the panel)
Battle against virus could last beyond year-end: Japan gov't panel

Japan Economy

20 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

hard-working-man-fixing-the-linen-3770291.jpg
Philippines moves to save jobs and businesses impacted by Covid-19 crisis

Philippines Economy

25 DAYS AGO

(Then Japan's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masatsugu Asakawa speaks at a press conference in Tokyo in June 2019)
ADB president says coronavirus impacts may eclipse SARS crisis

Asia Economy

25 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Fed resorts to first emergency rate cut since 2008 amid virus scare

United States Economy

26 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

[Getty/Kyodo]
G-7 pledges joint action to secure global growth from virus impact

Asia Economy

26 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(People wear goggles and masks while riding motorcycles in Beijing on Feb. 19, 2020, amid fears over the spread of a new coronavirus.)
IMF warns of economic spillover from virus, urges global cooperation

Asia Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Thai officials conduct temperature screenings at Siam Paragon Mall on Feb. 4, 2020 in Bangkok.) [Getty/Kyodo]
Singapore, Thailand lower growth projections amid coronavirus outbreak

Singapore Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

group-of-people-on-jubilee-bridge-1561806.jpg
Coronavirus fears forecast to hit Singapore’s economy harder than SARS

Features Singapore Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

1.jpg
Bank of Thailand cuts rates to record low on coronavirus concerns

Thailand Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

7.jpg
South Korea provides $50 mil loan for Philippine infrastructure program

Philippines Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

(U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He pose with signed trade document at the White House) [Getty/Kyodo]
U.S., China sign "phase one" deal for truce in bruising trade war

China Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by energepic.com from Pexels
Japan, China concerned over economic risks after U.S.-Iran showdown

China Economy

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shakes hands with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at his office in Tokyo on July 1, 2019.)
Vietnam most promising Asian investment destination in 2020: survey

Vietnam Economy

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Bank of Thailand Gov. Veerathai Santiprabhob speaks during the Ayeyawady - Chao Phraya - Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy summit in Bangkok last year. The baht is Asia's best performing currency in 2019. (Photo Courtesy of The Nation)
Analysts don't expect baht to weaken, but Thai bank thinks differently

Features Thailand Economy

3 MONTHS AGO

(India)
ADB downgrades developing Asia's 2019, 2020 growth forecast

Asia Economy

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1photo_l.jpg
Japan compiles 26 tril. yen stimulus package to prop up slowing growth

Japan Economy

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Around 70% of Japanese firms in Hong Kong see business affected by continued unrest: NNA survey

Hong Kong Economy

HONG KONG, NNA – Around 70 percent of Japanese companies in Hong Kong say their business operations ...

4 MONTHS AGO

Duangjai Asawachintachit, secretary general of the Thai government’s Board of Investment, explains a new set of tax incentive for electric vehicle charging stations and "smart" electronics production in the country to lure more foreing direct investment at a press conference in Bangkok on Nov. 1, 2019.
Thailand offers incentives for investors in electric vehicle charging stations,electronics

Thailand Economy

5 MONTHS AGO