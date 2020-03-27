Coronavirus: $23 billion to help the poor as India braces for widespread economic pain

27, Mar. 2020

By Atul Ranjan

NEW DELHI, NNA - Barely three days after a three-week nationwide lockdown was imposed, India on Thursday announced a $23 billion financial package to help the poor tide over the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

To ensure food security, about 800 million people or two-thirds of the 1.3 billion population will receive free food and cooking gas, for at least three months.

“Today’s measures are intended at reaching out to the poorest of the poor, with food and money in hand, so that they do not face difficulties in buying essential supplies and meeting essential needs,” said the country’s Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Niramla Sitharaman when announcing the stimulus package in New Delhi.

The government will give 5 kilograms of rice or wheat to each person and 1kg of pulses to each household for the next three months.

Homeless people and daily wagers having meals at a government shelter during the nationwide lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi on March 26, 2020. (PTI)
Homeless people and daily wagers having meals at a government shelter during the nationwide lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi on March 26, 2020. (PTI)

Poor households transitioning from traditional fuels to cooking gas for cooking under a scheme will be given free gas cylinders. This will benefit 83 million people over the next three months.

“The government would not allow anybody, specially any poor family to suffer on account of non-availability of food grains due to disruption in the next three months,” the minister gave her assurance to the nation, the second most populous after China.

To protect 2.2 million health workers at the front line, the government is also offering insurance cover of 5 million rupees ($67,000) each as the country combats the Covid-19 disease outbreak which is spreading fast across many states, infecting 808 people and killing 17 as of Friday morning.

According to the finance ministry, all health and wellness centers and hospitals under the central as well as state governments would be covered under the scheme.

Poor farmers will be given 2,000 rupees in the first week of April under an existing scheme of cash transfers. Also, under the government’s employment guarantee scheme for low-salaried workers, their daily wage has been increased by 20 rupees to 202 rupees.

In addition, 200 million women under a financial inclusion scheme will receive an ex gratia payment of 500 rupees monthly for the next three months.

During the same period, the government will also make provident fund contributions of 12 percent each on behalf of employees and employers for organizations with up to 100 employees earning less than 15,000 rupees a month.

Brokerage firm Nomura Securities Co. noted in its March 26 report that as most of the relief measures are meant to help people weather difficulties in the next three months, the move suggests that the government expects the economy to be hit for about a quarter of the year.

“The government’s fiscal package is primarily aimed at countering the adverse effects of recently announced nationwide lockdown measures on the poorer and affected segments of society by ensuring cash transfers and food security,” it said.

According to Nomura, the 21-day nationwide shutdown will shave 4.5 percent off India’s gross domestic product.

However, Nomura noted that the relief package amounted to only 0.8 percent of its GDP, which is "relatively small and reflects the government’s fiscal constraints.”

Sangita Reddy, the president of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), said the crisis facing the nation relates not just to health, but it is a larger economic and humanitarian crisis that “requires the kind of response" from the government.

“The disruptions caused by Covid-19 and its spread are massive. We see dislocations across sectors. There is a large-scale movement of people taking place as economic activity comes to a halt,” she said.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Homeless people and daily wagers having meals at a government shelter during the nationwide lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi on March 26, 2020. (PTI)
Coronavirus: $23 billion to help the poor as India braces for widespread economic pain

India Economy

1 MINUTE

(A COVID-19 positive patient is treated by doctors at a hospital in Rome on March 21, 2020.)[Getty/Kyodo]
G-20 vow close monitoring of virus impacts, IMF warns of recession

Asia Economy

3 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

image-1584926297869.jpg
Japan economic package to deal with epidemic to top 30 tril. yen

Japan Economy

4 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash
China economy expects rebound in second half after coronavirus delivered hardest blow

China Economy

10 DAYS AGO

image-1584322735256.jpg
Coronavirus to cut foreign visitors' spending in Japan by $9 bil.

Japan Economy

11 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Fed cuts interest rate to zero in surprise move to contain virus shock

United States Economy

11 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Japan adopts 1 tril. yen level fresh package to fight coronavirus

Japan Economy

16 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Japan PM Abe calls for event cancellations for additional 10 days over virus

Japan Economy

16 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Members of the panel)
Battle against virus could last beyond year-end: Japan gov't panel

Japan Economy

17 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

hard-working-man-fixing-the-linen-3770291.jpg
Philippines moves to save jobs and businesses impacted by Covid-19 crisis

Philippines Economy

22 DAYS AGO

(Then Japan's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masatsugu Asakawa speaks at a press conference in Tokyo in June 2019)
ADB president says coronavirus impacts may eclipse SARS crisis

Asia Economy

22 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Fed resorts to first emergency rate cut since 2008 amid virus scare

United States Economy

23 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

[Getty/Kyodo]
G-7 pledges joint action to secure global growth from virus impact

Asia Economy

23 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(People wear goggles and masks while riding motorcycles in Beijing on Feb. 19, 2020, amid fears over the spread of a new coronavirus.)
IMF warns of economic spillover from virus, urges global cooperation

Asia Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Thai officials conduct temperature screenings at Siam Paragon Mall on Feb. 4, 2020 in Bangkok.) [Getty/Kyodo]
Singapore, Thailand lower growth projections amid coronavirus outbreak

Singapore Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

group-of-people-on-jubilee-bridge-1561806.jpg
Coronavirus fears forecast to hit Singapore’s economy harder than SARS

Features Singapore Economy

1 MONTH AGO

1.jpg
Bank of Thailand cuts rates to record low on coronavirus concerns

Thailand Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

7.jpg
South Korea provides $50 mil loan for Philippine infrastructure program

Philippines Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

(U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He pose with signed trade document at the White House) [Getty/Kyodo]
U.S., China sign "phase one" deal for truce in bruising trade war

China Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by energepic.com from Pexels
Japan, China concerned over economic risks after U.S.-Iran showdown

China Economy

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shakes hands with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at his office in Tokyo on July 1, 2019.)
Vietnam most promising Asian investment destination in 2020: survey

Vietnam Economy

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Bank of Thailand Gov. Veerathai Santiprabhob speaks during the Ayeyawady - Chao Phraya - Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy summit in Bangkok last year. The baht is Asia's best performing currency in 2019. (Photo Courtesy of The Nation)
Analysts don't expect baht to weaken, but Thai bank thinks differently

Features Thailand Economy

3 MONTHS AGO

(India)
ADB downgrades developing Asia's 2019, 2020 growth forecast

Asia Economy

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1photo_l.jpg
Japan compiles 26 tril. yen stimulus package to prop up slowing growth

Japan Economy

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Around 70% of Japanese firms in Hong Kong see business affected by continued unrest: NNA survey

Hong Kong Economy

HONG KONG, NNA – Around 70 percent of Japanese companies in Hong Kong say their business operations ...

4 MONTHS AGO

Duangjai Asawachintachit, secretary general of the Thai government’s Board of Investment, explains a new set of tax incentive for electric vehicle charging stations and "smart" electronics production in the country to lure more foreing direct investment at a press conference in Bangkok on Nov. 1, 2019.
Thailand offers incentives for investors in electric vehicle charging stations,electronics

Thailand Economy

5 MONTHS AGO

(Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the ASEAN-Japan summit)
Japan's Abe vows to “double” investment to ASEAN to spur development

Asia Economy

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image