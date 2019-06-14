Taiwan leader Tsai wins party nomination for 2020 presidential race

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen wins the vote to lead her ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) again in the presidential election in 2020. (Central News Agency)

TAIPEI, NNA - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has won the vote to lead her party again in the presidential election next year, beating former premier William Lai.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) announced Thursday that Tsai won 35.7 percent of the vote to Lai’s 27.5 percent. The party will officially announce its nominee on June 19.

Tsai’s administration suffered a defeat in local elections last year amid increasing criticism of the party’s reform policy and mounting pressure from China, resulting in Lai’s resignation as premier.

China has been stepping up diplomatic pressure, conducting military drills near the Taiwan islands, a move Taipei has denounced as intimidation.

Despite Tsai’s leadership win, policy analysts say she still lacks strong support among voters.

Chairman of Foxconn Terry Gou has said he will seek the nomination of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party.