SKC starts prototype production of key material for semiconductor chips

26, Mar. 2020

Image by Dmitrii Bardadim from Pixabay
Image by Dmitrii Bardadim from Pixabay

SEOUL, AJU - SKC, a leading polyester film and chemical material manufacturer in South Korea, has started the prototype production of high-end mask blanks, a key material in the production of semiconductor chips, to reduce its heavy dependence on Japanese products.

For localization, SKC, a unit of SK Group, completed a high-end mask blank plant in the central city of Cheonan in December last year. Prototype production has now begun for customer certification to commercialize it within this year. Japanese companies dominated the global market for high-end mask blanks.

Mask blanks and photomasks are essential in the production of semiconductor chips. They are the master plates used to transfer the minute, highly complex circuit patterns for semiconductors onto the wafers that become IC chips. The mask blank is a substrate for photomasks, an opaque glass plate with holes or transparencies that allow light to shine through in a defined pattern.

The SK Group has stepped up its pre-emptive investment in semiconductor materials since Japan strengthened regulations in July last year on exports of key materials for semiconductors and displays. South Korea has tried hard to diversify supply lines or localize key materials regulated by Japan.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Ronaldo Santos on Unsplash
Sharp to take over NEC Display for global expansion

Japan Electronics

37 MINUTES AGO

Photo by Sam Rios on Unsplash
Electronics contractor Hon Hai suspends India production during anti-virus lockdown

India Electronics

YESTERDAY

Photo by Wendy Wei from Pexels
Assembler Hon Hai resumes China factory work with enough manpower for seasonal demand

China Electronics

2 DAYS AGO

Photo by Frank Wang on Unsplash
Taiwan’s Powertech Technology to expand chips probing business in China with $10 mil. investment

China Electronics

17 DAYS AGO

3.jpg
Hon Hai suffers lowest sales since 2011 amid coronavirus outbreak

Taiwan Electronics

17 DAYS AGO

Photo by KAL VISUALS on Unsplash
Taiwan Merry Electronics pairs with China-based AirPods maker Luxshare to produce audio gear in Vietnam

Vietnam Electronics

22 DAYS AGO

Photo by Laura Ockel on Unsplash
Taiwan’s GlobalWafers inks long term supply deal with Global Foundries

Taiwan Electronics

29 DAYS AGO

Photo by Marvin Meyer on Unsplash
Electronics assembler Pegatron to set up Vietnam manufacturing subsidiary for Southeast Asia expansion

Vietnam Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Brett Sayles from Pexels
Taiwan cable maker BizLink acquires Singapore peer for $47 mil.

Singapore Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

Image by Jorge Guillen from Pixabay
Japanese electronics components maker Sanken Electric to shut Thai semiconductor plant

Thailand Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

3.jpg
Chipmaker UMC to inject $500 mil. capital into China subsidiary to expand 5G line

China Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

facebook-application-icon-147413.jpg
Murata opens new plant in Malaysia to boost electronics gear output

Malaysia Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Carlos Daniel on Unsplash
Over 300 Taiwan firms suspending China factory reopening on spreading coronavirus

China Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Adi Goldstein on Unsplash
Taiwan’s Spirox, Japan’s Wintest team up for China's semiconductor test equipment market

Taiwan Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Pankaj Rana (R), business head of e-commerce at Panasonic India, and Atsushi Motoya, who also heads the company’s India Innovation Center, announce the launch of online education-based solution developed in-house by the innovation centre, in New Delhi on Jan. 28, 2020. (NNA)
Panasonic's India-incubated smart solutions boost its diversification

India Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by Tide He from Pixabay
Hitachi Chemical to sell electronics components business to Chinese peer

Japan Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

photo-1483478550801-ceba5fe50e8e.jpg
Samsung to build $500m smartphone display plant in India

India Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

close-up-of-telephone-booth-257736.jpg
Japan's Meidensha to acquire 41% stake in Vietnamese switchboard maker

Vietnam Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

handphone-4759482_1280.jpg
Semiconductor giant TSMC upbeat on 2020 sales for 5G phones and fast computers

Taiwan Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

New Kinpo Group plans to manufacture products for major Chinese smartphone brand Huawei at a 799,999 square-meter production complex, which is scheduled to be completed this year. (NNA)
Taiwan New Kinpo Group expanding printer capacity in China despite trade row

China Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Aleksander Vlad on Unsplash
Hit by U.S.-China trade dispute, Taiwan laptop maker Inventec to invest $10.3 mil in Malaysia

Malaysia Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

image-1575006583810.jpg
Update 1: Panasonic to sell money-losing chip business to Taiwan firm

Taiwan Electronics

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Panasonic to sell chip business to Taiwanese company: source

Taiwan Electronics

OSAKA, Kyodo - Panasonic Corp. will sell its chip business to Taiwan's Nuvoton Technology Corp. as p...

4 MONTHS AGO

Taiwan New Kinpo Group to ease reliance on China by doubling capacity in Thailand

Thailand Electronics

TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwanese electronics manufacturer New Kinpo Group plans to double production capacity...

4 MONTHS AGO

Panel maker Innolux to invest $2.28 bil in equipment, technology in Taiwan

Taiwan Electronics

TAIPEI, NNA- Taiwan’s major liquid crystal panel supplier Innolux Corp. plans to invest more than 70...

4 MONTHS AGO

Taiwan electronic component maker Yageo to acquire Kemet, target Japanese market

Taiwan Electronics

TAIPEI, NNA – Electronic component manufacturer Yageo Corp. announced Tuesday it plans to acquire su...

4 MONTHS AGO

Struggling Onkyo to cut 30% of audiovisual equipment business workforce in Japan

Japan Electronics

TOKYO, NNA – Struggling audiovisual equipment maker Onkyo Corp. will streamline its home audio equip...

4 MONTHS AGO