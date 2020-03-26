Cambodia: garment workers hit by COVID-19

Spokesperson of the Cambodian Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training Heng Sour said over 50 factories have filed for work suspension, affecting nearly 30,000 workers, the Phnom Penh Post reported.

26, Mar. 2020

Photo by Wallace Chuck from Pexels
Photo by Wallace Chuck from Pexels

PHNOM PENH, VNA - Spokesperson of the Cambodian Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training Heng Sour said over 50 factories have filed for work suspension, affecting nearly 30,000 workers, the Phnom Penh Post reported.

The total may be even higher than that due to the lack of raw materials and buyers, President of the Collective Union of Movement of Workers Pav Sina said.

However, she said the suspensions could work in the employees’ favour because they might be safe from COVID-19 infections.

President of the National Trade Union Confederation (NTUC) Fa Saly said on March 23 that the NTUC would like to appeal to the Cambodian government, especially the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training, to temporarily stop workers at workshops, factories and enterprises in Phnom Penh to mitigate the risk of infection spread.

Addressing a press conference last week, Heng Sour said the epidemic would force around 200 factories to close due to the shortage of raw materials, meaning that some 160,000 workers could face joblessness in March and April.

On February 24, Prime Minister Hun Sen announced that all workers hired by suspended factories should receive at least 60 percent of the minimum wage. Employers would be required to pay 40 percent while the government would provide the other 20 percent. - VNA

to TOP Page

More from this section

image-1585182671742.jpg
Tokyo residents asked to stay indoors at weekend due to coronavirus

Japan Health

2 HOURS AGO

Logo kyodo image

[Getty/Kyodo]
Singapore bans gatherings, shuts entertainment venues over virus

Singapore Health

YESTERDAY

Logo kyodo image

A medic staff member receives disinfectant spray from a colleague outside a hospital, before the lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata on March 23, 2020. (PTI)
India in nationwide lockdown, grounds domestic flights as Covid-19 cases rise

India Health

2 DAYS AGO

(Supplied photo shows a customer wearing a mask while shopping at a supermarket in Wuhan on March 22, 2020.)
China to lift Wuhan's months-long lockdown on April 8

China Health

2 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(The Grand Central Terminal is seen empty in New York on March 22, 2020.) [Anadolu Agency/Getty/Kyodo]
Death toll from coronavirus exceeds 15,000, infections top 350,000

Asia Health

2 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
New Zealand to shut all nonessential services to curb virus spread

New Zealand Health

3 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Aceh police personnel in protective gear spray disinfectant at Baiturrahman Mosque in Aceh, Indonesia)[Anadolu Agency/Getty/Kyodo]
Global coronavirus cases top 300,000, with 13,000 deaths

Asia Health

3 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Signage in Beijing that reads "Hang in there, Wuhan!")
China's Wuhan reports no new coronavirus infections for 1st time

China Health

7 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Melbourne) [Getty/Kyodo]
Australia, New Zealand close borders to all foreigners

Oceania Health

7 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Traffic congestion is seen at a causeway linking Malaysia's southernmost state of Johor (foreground) to Singapore (background) at night on March 17, 2020.)
Malaysia lockdown over coronavirus spurs workers' rush to Singapore

Features Malaysia Health

7 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Japan has yet to hit peak in coronavirus infections: Kyodo study

Japan Health

8 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

sangga-rima-roman-selia-e43NlJBuYDg-unsplash.jpg
Malaysia PM announces nationwide lockdown, border closure

Malaysia Health

9 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Travellers are seen wearing a protective mask at a self check-in kiosk at Changi Airport on Jan. 30, 2020 in Singapore.) [Getty/Kyodo]
Singapore imposes 14-day self-isolation on arrivals from 12 nations

Singapore Health

10 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(File photo shows Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.) [Getty/Kyodo]
Australia imposes 14-day self-isolation on all arrivals

Australia Health

10 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
China claims coronavirus epidemic peaks as new cases dwindle

China Health

13 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Manila placed under partial lockdown to contain coronavirus spread

Philippines Health

13 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
WHO declares new coronavirus a pandemic as cases keep rising globally

Asia Health

14 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

simone-van-der-koelen-lSYvRWrNR5U-unsplash.jpg
Bora Pharmaceuticals of Taiwan clinches $26.6 mil. deal to buy GSK Canadian plant

Taiwan Health

15 DAYS AGO

image-1583886473483.jpg
Coronavirus deaths top 4,000 in 2 months: WHO

China Health

15 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

photo_l.jpg
WHO chief says threat of coronavirus pandemic "very real"

Asia Health

16 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Chinese tourists wear masks in Tokyo on Jan. 26, 2020.)
Japan begins coronavirus travel curbs for China, South Korea

Japan Health

17 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

2.jpg
Japan to restrict travel to and from China, S. Korea over virus

Japan Health

20 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

2.jpg
Takeda aims to develop coronavirus drug in 9 months

Japan Health

21 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Medics outside an isolation ward of the coronavirus at Gandhi Hospital in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad on March 2, 2020. (PTI)
India suspends visas for Japan, Italy, Iran, S.Korea amid Covid-19 scare

India Health

22 DAYS AGO

[Getty/Kyodo]
Device sales on the rise as virus prompts people to work from home

Japan Health

22 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

photo_l.jpg
Coronavirus cases top 90,000 worldwide: WHO chief

Asia Health

22 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

2.jpg
China’s virus-era immigration rules are disrupting Japanese companies: NNA survey

China Health

23 DAYS AGO