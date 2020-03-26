Thailand begins state of emergency at March 25 midnight: PM

BANGKOK, VNA - Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on March 25 said that Thailand will be under an emergency decree from March 26 until the end of April to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak.

The decree will be enforced across the country at the stroke of March 26.

The Thai PM added all shops selling food and essential consumer items can remain open, but warned that anybody taking advantage of the situation for their own benefit will face stern action, an apparent reference to hoarders and price gougers.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Thailand (BoT) and other financial institutions said they would keep as many branches open as possible to ensure business can continue during the COVID-19 emergency.

The BoT, the Thai Bankers’ Association, the Association of International Banks, and the Government Financial Institutions Association said financial institutions under their supervision were ready to guarantee customers access to important services.

Branches and credit units would be open as often as possible and customers would be spaced at least 1.5 metres apart while waiting for service.

Electronic channels including ATMs, cash deposit machines, internet banking, mobile banking, phone banking and call centres would operate around the clock, the announcement said.

On March 25, Thailand reported 107 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 934. - VNA