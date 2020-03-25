NTT Docomo launches Japan's 1st 5G smartphone service

25, Mar. 2020

1.jpg

TOKYO, Kyodo - NTT Docomo Inc. launched Wednesday Japan's first smartphone service based on superfast 5G technology days ahead of its rivals, in a move likely to intensify competition among telecom operators.

Lagging behind the United States and South Korea, which introduced their versions in April last year, the new wireless service has become available in 150 areas in Japan covering 29 of the nation's 47 prefectures, NTT Docomo said.

Each prefecture will be allocated at least one mobile phone base station by the end of June, it said.

KDDI Corp. and SoftBank Corp. will begin their 5G services on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Rakuten Inc., the latest to join the club set to make full-scale entry into the market on April 8, plans to launch its 5G operation in June.

NTT Docomo, Japan's largest carrier by the number of subscribers, offers 5G data transmission of up to 100 gigabytes at a monthly fee of 7,650 yen ($70) excluding consumption tax.

The charge can drop as low as 4,480 yen if combined with various discounts. There will be no cap on the amount of data transmitted for the time being in a promotional campaign period.

The company also began selling the first 5G-compatible Sharp Aquos R5G and Samsung Galaxy S20 5G phones for prices upward from 97,460 yen.

The new 5G data network can transfer data some 100 times faster than the current 4G network, allowing smartphone users to download a two-hour film in a few seconds.

Besides mobile phones, the new technology is also expected to have an industrial use in areas such as automotive driving and remote clinical services. (Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

1.jpg
NTT Docomo launches Japan's 1st 5G smartphone service

Japan Telecom

1 MINUTE

Logo kyodo image

Adel Tamano, chief administrative officer of Dito Telecommunity Corp., at a press conference in Taguig City near Manila on Jan. 20, 2020. (NNA)
With more funds, China-backed Dito telco to begin Philippine service in 2021

Philippines Telecom

1 MONTH AGO

antenna-3645119_960_720.jpg
Japanese telecom giant NTT opens Myanmar unit to offer equipment

Myanmar Telecom

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by imgix on Unsplash
NTT to build undersea cable linking Singapore with Myanmar, India

Asia Telecom

3 MONTHS AGO

photo_l.jpg
Nokia, Japanese firms tie up on industrial-use 5G network services

Japan Telecom

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Tha Oo (3rd from L) and Kyaw Myo (C), both deputy minister for transport and communications of Myanmar, and Ichiro Maruyama (3rd from R), Japanese ambassador to Myanmar, attend a ceremony in capital Naypyitaw on Nov. 20, 2019, to sign a contract for upgrading the Southeast Asian country's telecom network. A Japanese group led by Sojitz Corp. has won the deal against a Chinese-South Korean team. (Photo courtesy of Sojitz Corp.)
Sojitz-led team beats Huawei in 7 bil. yen telecom deal in Myanmar

Myanmar Telecom

4 MONTHS AGO

CORRECT: Sojitz gains foothold in Myanmar's growing telecom infrastructure

Myanmar Telecom

Corrects the company name from Axiata to edotco Group in 7th paragraph in Nov. 20 story BANGKOK, NNA...

4 MONTHS AGO

A telecom tower in Myanmar (Photo courtesy of Sojitz Corp.)
Sojitz gains foothold in Myanmar's growing telecom infrastructure

Myanmar Telecom

4 MONTHS AGO

Hajime Miyazaki, director of NTT Ltd., speaks in an interview with NNA in Singapore on Oct. 17, 2019.
NTT creates undersea cable unit in Singapore to meet data traffic demand

Singapore Telecom

5 MONTHS AGO

ICT equipment trader Suntelephone to buy Vietnamese peer Nam An Trading Service

Vietnam Telecom

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA – Japanese information and communication technology equipment trader Sunteleph...

7 MONTHS AGO

Sharp Corp.’s latest flagship smartphone model Aquos R3, as shown in a photo taken on Aug. 16, will go on sale in Taiwan on Wednesday.
Sharp picks Taiwan as 1st overseas market to launch latest flagship smartphone

Taiwan Telecom

7 MONTHS AGO

Indonesian President Joko Widodo meets SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son, Grab CEO Anthony Tan and Grab Indonesia President Ridzki Kramadibrata in Jakarta on Monday (photo: Grab)
SoftBank to invest $2 billion in Indonesia over 5 years via ride-hailing firm Grab

Indonesia Telecom

8 MONTHS AGO

20190522_0009.jpg
Japanese mobile carriers postpone sales of new Huawei smartphones

Japan Telecom

10 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

NTT Docomo invests in Singapore's e-pay platform Matchmove

Singapore Telecom

TOKYO, NNA - NTT Docomo Ventures Inc., an investment unit of Japan’s top mobile carrier NTT Docomo I...

10 MONTHS AGO

SoftBank mulls investing up to $3 billion for stake in Indian mobile carrier Reliance Jio Infocomm: reports

India Telecom

NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan’s SoftBank Corp. is considering investing up to $3 billion in India’s fastest...

11 MONTHS AGO

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 19 NNA Tran Minh Chung, CEO of Vinsmart, unveils Vsmart brand smartphones at a launch event on Dec. 14, 2018.
Vietnamese conglomerate challenges Chinese brands in smartphone market

Vietnam Telecom

19, Dec. 2018

20181219_0001.jpg
SoftBank mobile unit makes tepid debut on Tokyo market

Japan Telecom

19, Dec. 2018

Logo kyodo image

Japan decides to exclude Huawei, ZTE from gov't procurement

Japan Telecom

TOKYO, Kyodo - Japan decided Monday to effectively exclude Chinese telecommunication equipment giant...

12, Dec. 2018

Logo kyodo image

NTT Data to take majority stake in India’s e-payment provider Atom

India Telecom

NEW DELHI, NNA – Japan’s leading information technology firm NTT Data Corp. said Tuesday it will acq...

28, Nov. 2018

Japan's Kyowa Exeo to buy Singapore's Leng Aik Engineering

Singapore Telecom

SINGAPORE, NNA - Japan's Kyowa Exeo Corp. will purchase Leng Aik Engineering Pte. Ltd. of Singapore ...

07, Nov. 2018

NEC, Samsung tie up globally to develop 5G base stations

South Korea Telecom

SEOUL, NNA - NEC Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. have announced a partnership in next-generation t...

25, Oct. 2018