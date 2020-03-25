Japan’s Toa Corp., Samsung C&T win $289 million reclamation project in Singapore

Photo by chuttersnap on Unsplash

SINGAPORE, NNA – Global Japanese offshore civil engineering firm Toa Corp. has won a huge reclamation project on an outlying island in Singapore together with its partner, South Korean general contractor Samsung C&T Corp.

The two companies sealed the deal worth $289 million (S$418 million) to expand the 2,400-hectare Tekong Island by 15 percent of 350 ha, Toa spokesman Kinichi Kitagawa told NNA on Wednesday.

Used for army training, the island, which is also known as Pulau Tekong, is located off the northeastern coast of the city-state’s main island.

The project will span six years starting from May, said Kitagawa, who declined to disclose the value of the works to be handled by the Tokyo-headquartered firm. It will cover the management of a sediment staging ground and drainage among other works.

To counter the effects of rising sea levels, Singapore's defense ministry is working with agencies like the Housing & Development Board, the agent for Singapore's first polder project for reclamation at Tekong.

The polder method involves the construction of a dike to protect the reclaimed land from the sea, as well as a network of drains and pumps to keep the land dry. The reclaimed land could then be used for army training, Singapore's Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen told parliament earlier this month.

Last year, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the government is prepared to invest about S$100 billion or more over the next 50 to 100 years to bolster Singapore coastlines against the threat of rising sea levels brought about by climate change.

In the Southeast Asia’s trading hub, Toa Corp. had carried out successful reclamation work on Tekong earlier and many other infrastructure projects. One massive project is the ongoing container berth construction in Tuas on the west end of the main island, according to a Toa Corp. statement.

Since its entry in Singapore in 1963, the Japanese company had undertaken 31 civil engineering works, each of which values more than $9 million (1 billion yen), Kitagawa said.