Over 20% of Japan firms in HK seek financial assistance against virus outbreak

25, Mar. 2020

Photo by Chastagner Thierry on Unsplash
Photo by Chastagner Thierry on Unsplash

HONG KONG, NNA - More than a fifth of Japanese companies in Hong Kong are seeking financial assistance from the Hong Kong government amid the economic fallout from the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Hong Kong Japanese Chamber of Commerce & Industry has reported that 21.5 percent of 242 member companies in the Chinese territory have called for extended subsidies or loans from the local authorities.

The business group conducted a survey of its 544 member companies there from March 10 to 15, and 242 of them responded. The survey follows the Japanese government’s border control measures taken for visitors from China, including Hong Kong and Macao, and South Korea.

Of those respondents, 9.9 percent seek financial support for rent of their offices in Hong Kong, while 6.6 percent want the speedy implementation of the 30 billion Hong Kong dollar ($3.87 billion) epidemic prevention fund set by the local government to bail out businesses disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Seeking resumption of classes or assistance in education following the closure of schools since late January was requested by 15.7 percent of the respondents. Thorough disclosure of information about the epidemic drew the interest of 19.4 percent of them.

Meanwhile, 81.8 percent of the 242 respondents are seeing an impact from the Japanese government’s strict border control action. The requirement for visitors to Japan to stay at home for 14 days before going out is the most significant impact for 81.4 percent of those affected by the border controls.

This is followed by the limitation on international airports used for flights from China and South Korea to two, Narita and Kansai, at 7.9 percent. A halt in Japan’s visa waiver arrangement for Hong Kong and Macau locals as well as South Koreans also had a major impact for 5.4 percent of the respondents.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Chastagner Thierry on Unsplash
Over 20% of Japan firms in HK seek financial assistance against virus outbreak

Hong Kong Companies

2 HOURS AGO

Photo by Tri Nguyen on Unsplash
Japanese firms doing more tasks at regional headquarters in Singapore: JETRO poll

Singapore Companies

8 DAYS AGO

(A large screen in the street shows Chinese president Xi Jinping wearing a protective mask during his visit to Wuhan on March 10, 2020 on CCTV's evening newscast in Beijing.)[Getty/Kyodo]
Some businesses allowed to resume in China's virus epicenter Wuhan

China Companies

13 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by 𝓴𝓘𝓡𝓚 𝕝𝔸𝕀 on Unsplash
Half of Japanese firms in Indonesia suffering from coronavirus contagion

Indonesia Companies

16 DAYS AGO

AmCham Taipei Chairman C.W. Chin (L) and President William Foreman summarize the findings of the chamber’s 2020 Business Climate Survey on March 4, 2020 in Taipei. (NNA)
American firms show confidence on Taiwan’s economy despite coronavirus

Taiwan Companies

20 DAYS AGO

photo-of-people-near-wooden-table-3184418.jpg
Philippines tops in workplace gender parity, but Asian women lags in IT

Philippines Companies

22 DAYS AGO

Photo by Rostyslav Savchyn on Unsplash
Many Japanese firms in Thailand banning China business trips: poll

Thailand Companies

27 DAYS AGO

(Photo taken in April 2019 shows Japanese carmaker Honda Motor Co.'s plant in the Chinese city of Wuhan.)
Virus outbreak causes Japan firms to halt China business

China Companies

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

photo-1543159781-9b7d0203ad48.jpg
Japan firms in Indonesia to increase pay at slower pace in 2020: NNA survey

Indonesia Companies

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Shubham Verma on Unsplash
NNA survey: Japan firms in India eye average 8% wage hike in 2020, against 9.4% last year

India Companies

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Kasarin Naipongprasit on Unsplash
NNA survey: Japan firms in Thailand plan average 4.0% wage hike, down 0.2 point

Thailand Companies

2 MONTHS AGO

A man walking in flood waters in Kampung Pulo Area, eastern Jakarta on Jan. 2, 2020. (Photo courtesy of ANTARA)
Severe flooding in Indonesia hurts suppliers, employees of Japanese-invested companies

Indonesia Companies

3 MONTHS AGO

Aboitiz Power Corp. is acquiring full interest in the Dam Nai Wind Farm in Vietnam, its first overseas investment. (Photo courtesy of Aboitiz Power)
Philippine firms grow second wing in expansion in emerging Southeast Asian markets

Features Southeast Asia Companies

4 MONTHS AGO

20191106_0001.jpg
Fujifilm gives up on Xerox acquisition, to dissolve 57-year-old JV

Japan Companies

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191023_0007_1.jpg
Majority of Japanese firms in Hong Kong see earnings fall on protests, U.S.-China trade row

Hong Kong Companies

5 MONTHS AGO

20190902_0006.jpg
Japanese manufacturers in Thailand to raise wages by 4.3% in 2019: survey

Thailand Companies

7 MONTHS AGO

20190807_0005.jpg
Japan firms' sentiment in Thailand turns negative on U.S.-China row

Thailand Companies

8 MONTHS AGO

20190801_0006.jpg
Samsung Q2 operating profit halved amid sluggish global chip demand

South Korea Companies

8 MONTHS AGO

TSMC chief executive and vice chairman C. C. Wei briefs reporters on second quarter earnings in Taipei on Thursday.
Taiwan’s TSMC forecasts higher Q3 sales vs. Q2 on 5G demand

Taiwan Companies

8 MONTHS AGO

NNA survey: Manufacturers in Vietnam benefit from U.S.-China trade row

Features Vietnam Companies

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Manufacturers operating in Vietnam are benefiting from prolonged U.S.-China ...

9 MONTHS AGO

20190306_0004.jpg
JETRO survey: Japanese firms procuring more locally in Vietnam than in Malaysia

Vietnam Companies

06, Mar. 2019

U.S.-China trade row hits Japanese firms globally; some see benefit in Asia: JETRO survey

Asia Companies

TOKYO, NNA – Many Japanese companies in most regions of the world are experiencing higher procuremen...

26, Feb. 2019

Lotte pledges aggressive investment in Vietnam and Southeast Asia

Vietnam Companies

SEOUL -- Lotte, South Korea's fifth-largest conglomerate, will make its foray aggressively into Sout...

14, Feb. 2019

20190125_0002.jpg
NNA survey: Japanese firms in SE Asia to offer smaller pay hikes this year

Asia Companies

26, Jan. 2019

Leo Seewald, head of the American Chamber of Commerce in Taipei briefs on the findings of the 2019 Business Climate Survey on Jan. 23, 2018.
Global firms less confident about Taiwan’s economic outlook this year: poll

Taiwan Companies

24, Jan. 2019

20190116_0002_1.jpg
Japan’s 2018 China-risk bankruptcies drop but may rebound: research firm

China Companies

16, Jan. 2019

NNA survey: Rising labor costs biggest threat to Japanese firms in Asia

Asia Companies

TOKYO, NNA – Rising labor costs and skilled labor shortages are the largest downside risk to Japanes...

10, Jan. 2019