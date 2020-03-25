Japanese “wagyu” beef exports plunging on coronavirus outbreak

25, Mar. 2020

4.jpg

HONG KONG, NNA – Japanese wagyu beef farmers are facing a sharp drop in their premium “wagyu” beef exports as the global novel coronavirus outbreak looms over dining sectors around the world.

The beef shipment amount to Hong Kong, the second-largest destination after Cambodia, may plunge by 70 percent of average years, the National Federation of Agricultural Cooperative Associations said, according to a Kyodo News report.

Japan’s nationwide association of farmers, known as Zen-Noh, revealed on Tuesday the gloomy outlook at a press conference with plans for the coming business year from April.

The farmers’ group said the viral crisis is hitting the beef exports, which had been a driving force for Japan’s agricultural exports overall, according to the report.

The exports of livestock products from Japan stood at 53.2 billion yen ($478 million) last year, with beef making up for 56 percent of the total, or a record 29.7 billion yen, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

The country exported 5.07 billion yen ($46 million) of wagyu beef to Hong Kong in the same year, with a share of 17 percent after Cambodia at 29 percent, the ministry’s data show.

Zen-Noh also worried beef shipment to Europe and the United States might drop to zero, as travel and outing restrictions trigger closures of restaurants, the report said.

Zen-Noh said it would establish a branch in Shanghai, China, according to the report. It will endeavor to expand wagyu beef exports since the Chinese government lifted a ban on the imports of Japanese beef in December 2019, which was introduced in 2001 following the eruption of mad cow disease in Japan.

to TOP Page

More from this section

4.jpg
Japanese “wagyu” beef exports plunging on coronavirus outbreak

Japan Food

2 HOURS AGO

Photo by Lana Abie on Unsplash
Major Japanese wine trader Enoteca opens fully-owned sales unit in Thailand

Thailand Food

15 DAYS AGO

Myanmar brand beers at a supermarket in Yangon in December 2019. (NNA)
Kirin's Myanmar venture posts 28% operating profit rise in FY 2019

Myanmar Food

1 MONTH AGO

The first Kayanoya overseas retail store in Hong Kong on Jan. 21, 2020. (NNA)
Century-old Kubara Honke of Japan finds Hong Kong favors traditional seasoning

Hong Kong Food

1 MONTH AGO

Japanese ice cream maker Akagi Nyugyo Co.'s flagship product "Gari Gari kun" ice pops are handed out for free to people in Yangon for promotion on Feb. 9, 2020. (NNA/Kyodo)
Japan's popular "Gari Gari kun" ice pops land in Myanmar

Myanmar Food

1 MONTH AGO

Image by wanderson91 from Pixabay
Japanese food maker Imuraya to tap Malaysian ice cream market

Malaysia Food

2 MONTHS AGO

barbecue-and-baked-tahing-1191426.jpg
Japan’s Nishimoto to buy 30% share in Vietnam’s Japanese food trader Sim Ba Trading

Vietnam Food

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Ke Vin on Unsplash
Nissin Foods forges strategic alliance for China growth

China Food

2 MONTHS AGO

5.jpg
Japan's Asahi withdraws from Calpis soft drink venture in Thailand

Thailand Food

2 MONTHS AGO

(From L to R) Jun Kono, director, Daawat Kameda (India) along with LT Foods officials Vijay Kumar Arora and Ritesh Arora unveiling their locally manufactured Kari Kari snacks in New Delhi on Jan. 8, 2019. (Photo courtesy of LT Foods)
Kameda Seika and local partner launch premium rice snacks in India

India Food

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Igor Miske on Unsplash
Taiwan meat-substitute makers take growing share of enthusiastic global market

Features Taiwan Food

3 MONTHS AGO

G_photo-1540340061722-9293d5163008.jpeg
Japan’s Ezaki Glico to produce Pocky chocolate biscuit sticks in Indonesia

Indonesia Food

3 MONTHS AGO

DaChan Great Wall Group President Charles Han (L) and Showa Sangyo Co. President Kazuhiko Niitsuma, seals a deal on Dec. 17, to enhance cooperation in egg and flour production in Taiwan.
Taiwan food processor, Showa Sangyo of Japan set up JVs to process eggs, mill flour

Taiwan Food

3 MONTHS AGO

photo_0.jpg
Japan to double wagyu beef output amid rising overseas demand

Japan Food

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Justin Sanchez on Unsplash
Japan’s Asahi Group to acquire Singaporean vending machine business

Singapore Food

4 MONTHS AGO

spoon-2426623_1280.jpg
Japan’s Mitsui Sugar to start joint packaging venture in China

China Food

4 MONTHS AGO

A new premix plant of Nisshin Foods Inc.’s arm in Vietnam, as pictured on Dec. 3, 2019, in the Amata City Industrial Park in Bien Hoa, Dong Nai Province. (NNA/Kyodo)
Nisshin Seifun opens its 1st premix plant in Vietnam

Vietnam Food

4 MONTHS AGO

(From L to R) Dewi Hartaty Suratty, CEO of Warees Halal Ltd., Sallim Abdul Kadir, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Warees Halal, Toru Ikuta, president and CEO of JTB Pte. Ltd., Naoyoshi Tashiro, General Manager of JTB Pte Ltd, pose for a signing ceremony in Singapore on Nov. 29, 2019.
JTB, Singaporean certification sign deal to strengthen halal foods sold in Japan

Singapore Food

4 MONTHS AGO

Kirin to sell Australian dairy unit to China’s Mengniu for AU$600 mil.

Australia Food

SYDNEY, NNA – Major Japanese brewery Kirin Holdings Co. will sell its Australian dairy and drink arm...

4 MONTHS AGO

Tirol Chocolate, a flagship brand of chocolate products of Matsuo Confectionary Co., which is set to launch its first overseas plant in Vietnam in 2020. (Photo courtesy of Tirol Choco Vietnam Co.)
Japan sweets maker Matsuo to build 1st overseas plant in Vietnam

Vietnam Food

4 MONTHS AGO

Yakult Honsha Co. President Takashige Negishi (L in front row) and other representatives at its Myanmar plant inaugration ceremony in the Thilawa Special Economic Zone on the outskirts of Yangon on Nov. 18, 2019.
Japanese probiotics drink maker Yakult opens Myanmar plant

Myanmar Food

4 MONTHS AGO

Japan’s Showa Sangyo, Taiwan DaChan widen cooperation to expand in Asia

Taiwan Food

TAIPEI, NNA – Japanese grain products and food maker Showa Sangyo Co. will buy shares in two subsidi...

4 MONTHS AGO

(Supplied photo shows a draft sake keg (C) and a serving tool)
Japanese breweries to start exporting draft sake with special keg

Japan Food

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Japan's beer shipments to South Korea dive 99% in Sept.: gov't

South Korea Food

TOKYO, Kyodo - Japan's beer shipments to South Korea plummeted 99.9 percent in September from a year...

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Kagome Co.’s tomato processing plant in Nashik in the western Indian state of Maharashtra is pictured on Oct. 21, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Kagome Foods India Pvt. Ltd.)
Kagome begins tomato processing plant operation in India

India Food

5 MONTHS AGO

Katsuro Kido, director and senior executive corporate officer of Yamaki Co., poses with some of company’s products after an interview with NNA in Tokyo on Sept. 25, 2019. , 20191018_0004_2.jpg|(Photo courtesy of Yamaki)
Japan’s Yamaki to make high-grade dried bonito in Maldives

Maldives Food

5 MONTHS AGO

20191017_0011_1.jpg
Suntory set to sell its luck-bringing “Year of the Rat” whisky

Japan Food

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image