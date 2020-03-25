$2 billion health shield for India as it battles coronavirus in total lockdown

25, Mar. 2020

By Atul Ranjan

NEW DELHI, NNA - Stay-at-home orders have been issued as India started clamping the nation in a 'total lockdown' at midnight for the next 21 days as it fights a seemingly uphill battle to contain the spread of coronavirus infections throughout the country.

In a televised address to the nation of 1.3 billion people at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the ban on people stepping out of their homes for the next three weeks.

People watch the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on the coronavirus pandemic in the northern Indian city of Prayagraj on March 24, 2020. (PTI)
People watch the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on the coronavirus pandemic in the northern Indian city of Prayagraj on March 24, 2020. (PTI)

He warned that if the outbreak is not brought under control during the shutdown, the country could go backwards by 21 years and that affected families would be devastated forever.

The tougher measures came after the second most populous country on earth saw a sharp increase in confirmed Covid-19 cases spreading to many states.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country recorded a total of 568 cases including nine deaths as of Tuesday evening.

The country has already suspended all domestic flights and passenger train services.

The dire situation has forced Asia's third largest economy to "pay an economic cost because of this lockdown," said Modi. But it was necessary as saving "the life of each and every Indian is our top most priority,” he stressed.

It was his second televised address to the nation in less than a week on the deadly threat of the pandemic that has accelerated and wreaked havoc throughout the world.

Expecting coronavirus cases to go up, the prime minister also announced that $2 billion has been allocated to boost medical infrastructure and treatment.

He pointed out that even countries with the best medical facilities have found it extremely difficult to cope with a health crisis of unprecedented proportions.

He said,“All of you are also witnessing how the most advanced countries of the world have been rendered absolutely helpless by this pandemic. It is not that these countries are not putting in adequate efforts or they lack resources. The coronavirus is spreading at such a rapid pace that despite all the preparations and efforts, these countries are finding it hard to manage the crisis.”

India has heeded the advice of health experts who observed that the only effective way to curb the spread of the contagious virus is social distancing, he said.

To ensure that local supplies of necessary medical equipment and other materials would be adequate, the country on Tuesday prohibited the export of all ventilators such as artificial respiratory apparatus as well as sanitizers.

Empty shelves at a grocery store in the northern Indian city of Gurugram on March 24, 2020. (NNA)
Empty shelves at a grocery store in the northern Indian city of Gurugram on March 24, 2020. (NNA)

News of the lockdown Tuesday night triggered panic-buying across India as people rushed to grocery stores to grab food items despite the prime minister's assurance that there would be a continual supply of essential items.

“We are fast running out of stocks,” a grocery shop owner told NNA.

As people converged on stores in capital Delhi and other cities, Modi sent out a tweet warning the danger of the virus spreading in crowded places.

“No panic buying please. Please stay indoors. I repeat - centre and state governments will ensure all essentials are available,” he tweeted.

to TOP Page

More from this section

People watch the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on the coronavirus pandemic in the northern Indian city of Prayagraj on March 24, 2020. (PTI)
$2 billion health shield for India as it battles coronavirus in total lockdown

India Society

3 MINUTES AGO

(People play with water pistols during Songkran Water Festival to celebrate Thai New Year, in Bangkok, Thailand 13 April, 2019.) [NurPhoto/Getty/Kyodo]
Thailand delays major holiday, shuts schools to curb virus spread

Thailand Society

7 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Midori Kotani
Husband’s sudden death prompts Japanese woman to help poor youths in Cambodia

Features Cambodia Society

13 DAYS AGO

1.jpg
Coronavirus outbreak stokes anti-Asian bigotry worldwide

Asia Society

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

(The Sydney Opera house is barely visible, covered in a cloud of smoke on Dec. 19) [Getty/Kyodo]
Heatwave prompts Australian state to declare state of emergency

Australia Society

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.png
Hundreds of thousands march in Hong Kong on Human Rights Day

Hong Kong Society

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191128_0002.jpg
Japanese man detained in China's Hunan Province since July

China Society

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191126_0003.jpg
Hong Kong councilors-elect rally for release of campus protesters

Hong Kong Society

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Taiwan’s population likely to drop after 23.6m peak in 2020

Taiwan Society

TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s population is likely to decline after reaching a peak of 23.59 million next y...

4 MONTHS AGO

20191122_0001.jpg
Hong Kong protests: University standoff lingers for 5th day

Hong Kong Society

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191121_0001.jpg
Hong Kong university standoff drags on after hundreds surrender

Hong Kong Society

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191120_0001.jpg
Hong Kong leader calls on 100 protesters inside university to surrender

Hong Kong Society

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191118_0003.jpg
Chinese soldiers clear road of debris in Hong Kong

Hong Kong Society

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191115_0001.jpg
City-wide protest cripples Hong Kong for 4th day, man dies

Hong Kong Society

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191113_0001.jpg
Traffic disruption protest continues in Hong Kong for 2nd day

Hong Kong Society

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191025_0002.jpg
Japanese views on China remain negative despite thaw in ties

China Society

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191021_0001.jpg
Thousands defy ban to protest against gov't in Hong Kong

Hong Kong Society

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191015_0002.jpg
Hong Kong police say 201 arrested in latest protests

Hong Kong Society

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191009_0010.jpg
Japan labor body to step up support for foreigners, freelancers

Japan Society

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191007_0001.jpg
Protests continue in Hong Kong, many defying new mask ban

Hong Kong Society

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

[Photo courtesy of Campus TV, the Hong Kong University Students' Union]
Shot Hong Kong protester prosecuted for assaulting police, rioting

Hong Kong Society

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191003_0001_1.jpg
Rallies held in Hong Kong after teen shot by police

Hong Kong Society

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(A fire burns during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong on Oct. 1, 2019.)
Hong Kong burns, Taiwan frets

Taiwan Society

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20190930_0004_1.png
Taiwan joins global protest in support of Hong Kong

Taiwan Society

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20190930_0002.jpg
Rally held in Hong Kong to mark 5 years since Umbrella Movement

Hong Kong Society

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20190930_0003_1.png
Hong Kong police fire tear gas to break up anti-government march

Hong Kong Society

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

[Getty/Kyodo]
Hong Kong leader hosts first town hall meeting to calm protests

Hong Kong Society

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image