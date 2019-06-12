Vietnam’s Vingroup to build second smartphone plant for Vsmart and global brands

HO CHI MIHN CITY, NNA - Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup Joint Stock Co. will build a second factory to make its Vsmart smartphones and assemble global brands.

The company said Monday that the plant at Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park, west of Hanoi, will be able to produce 23 million units a year upon completion of the first phase of construction in August.

Vingroup said it will increase annual production capacity at the plant to 34 million units in October, when the second phase is completed, rising to 125 million units in early 2020, after the final phase.

Production capacity at the second plant will be 25 times greater than the first in the northern city of Hai Phong.

The new plant will make full use of automated tools on assembly and inspection lines to reduce human error with international certification such as TL9000 and IPC-A-610, the company said.

Vingroup already has manufacturing contracts with large companies in Europe and the U.S., according to Nguyen Viet Quang, deputy chairman and CEO.

“After a period of deploying and joining the field of mobile phone production, our products are favorably welcomed by the market,” said Nguyen in a statement. “We are receiving many outsourcing orders from major partners in Europe and the U.S,” he said. “That's why we decided to invest in factory construction (Hanoi) with 25 times more capacity compared to the existing factory in Hai Phong.”

Outside Vietnam, Vingroup sells its Vsmart smartphones in Myanmar, Russia and Spain. According to a local media report, the company plans to sell in India, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia this year.