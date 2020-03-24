Mitsubishi Materials opens metal processing technical lab in India’s Pune

NEW DELHI, NNA – Major Japanese non-ferrous metal products maker Mitsubishi Materials Corp. has opened a metal processing technical center in the western Indian city of Pune to better serve clients mainly in the auto parts sector.

Mitsubishi Materials Technology and Education Center provides technical support to car components makers and metal processors, many of which are located in the western state of Maharashtra, it said in a statement on Monday.

The 2,063-square-meter lab has advanced machine tools such as multi-axis machines, machining centers, and lathes, among other equipment with computer-aided design and manufacturing software in addition to high-precision measurement equipment to conduct cutting tests on metal products and technical training for customers, the statement said.

In its metalworking solutions business, the Japanese firm makes sintered metal parts used for machine tools.

In a bid to help expand sales in the South Asian country, the new lab, which opened last Thursday, will undertake enhanced technical services to local clients. Sales offices had previously been responsible for these duties, spokeswoman Hitomi Osato in Tokyo told NNA on the same day.

The Tokyo-based firm had two such labs in Japan and six overseas, including those in China and Thailand, according to the statement.