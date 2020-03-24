China to lift Wuhan's months-long lockdown on April 8

(Supplied photo shows a customer wearing a mask while shopping at a supermarket in Wuhan on March 22, 2020.)

BEIJING, Kyodo - China's local health authorities on Tuesday said that Wuhan, the epicenter of the country's coronavirus outbreak, will lift the months-long lockdown from April 8 amid dwindling new infection cases.

The city of 11 million was put on lockdown on Jan. 23 in order to stem the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new virus, which has infected 81,171 people while killing nearly 3,300 in mainland China, according to the National Health Commission. (Kyodo)