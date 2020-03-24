Suzuki building another car plant to boost Myanmar production

24, Mar. 2020

Local consumers at Suzuki Motor's promotional event at a commercial facility in Yangon on Feb. 19, 2020. (NNA)
Local consumers at Suzuki Motor's promotional event at a commercial facility in Yangon on Feb. 19, 2020. (NNA)

YANGON, NNA – Suzuki Motor Corp. will build another car plant near Yangon to boost local production by four times to meet rising demand in Myanmar's automobile market.

Suzuki Motor will invest 12 billion yen ($109 million) on new plant in the Thilawa Special Economic Zone on the outskirts of the country’s commercial capital to carry out welding, painting and vehicle assembly.

The new plant is expected to start running from September 2021. It will have an annual production capacity of 40,000 units, said Keiichi Asano, managing director of the local unit, Suzuki Thilawa Motor Co.

The move comes as the Japanese automaker, which already has two plants in Myanmar, switches production from Semi Knock Down (SKD) to Complete Knock Down (CKD) of its vehicles to cater to the growing market, Asano told NNA on Monday.

In 2019, Suzuki produced 13,300 units, an increase of 25 percent year-on-year and sold 13,206 units, commanding a market share of 60.3 percent in Myanmar, said its statement.

The carmaker already has two factories in Myanmar. One existing plant in the Thilawa zone assembles three passenger car models – Ciaz sedan, Swift hatchback compact and seven-seater Ertiga multi-purpose vehicle.

The other factory in an industrial park in Dagon Township, west of Yangon, churns out Carry light commercial truck, said Asano.

Myanmar saw more than a five-fold surge in new vehicle sales between 2016 and 2019, according to the ASEAN Automotive Federation.

Suzuki began operating in Myanmar in 1998 with the establishment of a joint venture to produce motorcycles and automobiles.

Suzuki also boasts the highest market share in neighboring India, generating more than half of its global car sales in the world’s fourth largest automobile market.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Local consumers at Suzuki Motor's promotional event at a commercial facility in Yangon on Feb. 19, 2020. (NNA)
Suzuki building another car plant to boost Myanmar production

Myanmar Auto

35 MINUTES AGO

Image by alexeva8 from Pixabay
China auto industry fears 25% plunge in output, sales in 1st half of 2020

China Auto

YESTERDAY

Toyota Motor Corp.'s Indonesian dealer, PT. Toyota-Astra Motor, unveils Prius plug-in hybrid electric vehicle in Jakarta on March 17, 2020. (Photo courtesy of PT. Toyota-Astra Motor)
Toyota to launch Prius plug-in hybrid in Indonesia

Indonesia Auto

5 DAYS AGO

Photo by Wassim Chouak on Unsplash
Nissan Motor ends production in Indonesia on slumping sales

Indonesia Auto

5 DAYS AGO

Xpander Cross was launched in Indonesia in November 2019 (NNA)
Mitsubishi Motors exports Indonesian-built Xpander Cross to Philippines, Thailand

Indonesia Auto

6 DAYS AGO

Photo by Denys Nevozhai on Unsplash
Coronavirus might drive away 2 million car sales in China even with recovery

China Auto

6 DAYS AGO

Image by Dayron Villaverde from Pixabay
Nissan Motor restarts all car plants in China amid coronavirus outbreak

China Auto

8 DAYS AGO

excavator-406959_960_720.jpg
Yokohama Rubber to invest 11 bil. yen in India industrial tire plants

India Auto

11 DAYS AGO

sergi-kabrera-XScgQbCRhYw-unsplash.jpg
Suzuki Motor plans to triple dealers in India to 9,000: chairman

India Auto

13 DAYS AGO

Gaikindo Indonesia International Commercial Vehicle Expo in Jakarta on March 6, 2020. (NNA)
Indonesia automotive industry expects recovery after hitting brakes in first quarter

Indonesia Auto

13 DAYS AGO

Photo by Will Hough on Unsplash
Honda Motor, parts suppliers get green light for resumption of Wuhan plants

China Auto

13 DAYS AGO

Toyota Motor unveiles a hybrid model of C-HR suport utility vehicle in Indonesia on Apr. 22, 2019. (NNA)
Toyota Motor vows to produce hybrid cars in Indonesia in 2022

Indonesia Auto

18 DAYS AGO

Photo by 海超 刘 on Unsplash
Toyota's Feb. car sales in China plunge due to coronavirus outbreak

China Auto

19 DAYS AGO

Photo by Khorena Sanders on Unsplash
Toyota Motor to build electric, hybrid car plant in Tianjing, China: Kyodo

China Auto

22 DAYS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Pony.ai)
Toyota Motor to invest $400 mil. in Chinese self-driving startup Pony.ai

China Auto

26 DAYS AGO

mohd-jon-ramlan-ASFdbVbux7I-unsplash.jpg
Malaysia seeks foreign investors for 3rd car project

Malaysia Auto

28 DAYS AGO

Photo by emrecan arık on Unsplash
Honda Motor to close Philippine plant in March as part of global restructuring

Philippines Auto

28 DAYS AGO

An Alpha variant of XL7 medium SUV in 'rising orange' color is unveiled at a launch ceremony in Krakatau Grand Ballroom, East Jakarta on Feb. 15, 2020.
Suzuki indonesia goes for SUV market with XL7

Indonesia Auto

1 MONTH AGO

car-doors-406883_960_720.jpg
Toyota resuming China operations at 3 car plants this week

China Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by why kei on Unsplash
Japanese automotive antenna maker Yokowo to venture into India with JV

India Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Andrew Roberts on Unsplash
Hon Hai gearing up to tap auto, EV field

Taiwan Auto

1 MONTH AGO

This photo shows the back of Honda Civic Hatcback RS, with a model, at a launch event in South Jakarta on Feb. 6, 2020.
Honda launches Civic Hatchback RS cars in Indonesia, targets 1,800 sales this year

Indonesia Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Senior executives of PT Suzuki Indomobil Sales (SIS) hold a photo session with Suzuki New Carry pickup at the Indonesia International Motor Show in Jakarta on April. 25, 2019.(NNA)
Suzuki Motor Indonesia gears up to expand market share, exports

Indonesia Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

image-1580975716639.jpg
Hino Motors seeks 3.3% sales growth in Malaysia after slump in 2019

Malaysia Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

filip-bunkens-bcq-S4sjXFQ-unsplash.jpg
Isuzu Motors halts diesel-powered Panther models production on tighter emission rules in Indonesia

Indonesia Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Marc-Olivier Jodoin on Unsplash
Toyota, Honda suspending China production longer than planned over coronavirus outbreak

China Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

5.jpg
Nissan India banking on SUVs in revival bid

India Auto

2 MONTHS AGO