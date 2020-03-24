G-20 vow close monitoring of virus impacts, IMF warns of recession

24, Mar. 2020

TOKYO, Kyodo - Finance chiefs from the Group of 20 economies agreed on Monday to closely monitor the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, while the International Monetary Fund warned of a looming recession possibly worse than that during the 2008 global financial crisis.

The spread of the new coronavirus, which has heavily disrupted business activities and restricted people's movements worldwide, is raising fears that the situation may turn into a global economic crisis. Countries and central banks are taking steps to weather the economic impacts, but have yet to dispel the uncertainties ahead.

Acknowledging that the outlook for the global economy has "significantly deteriorated" since their meeting in Saudi Arabia in late February, the G-20 finance chiefs said in a press release following their phone talks that they will pay close attention to the pandemic's "impact on markets and economic conditions" and "take further actions to support the economy during and after this phase."

They also agreed to craft a joint action plan, which will outline the individual and collective actions that G-20 members have taken and will be taking to respond to the ongoing spread of the virus.

(A COVID-19 positive patient is treated by doctors at a hospital in Rome on March 21, 2020.)[Getty/Kyodo]
(A COVID-19 positive patient is treated by doctors at a hospital in Rome on March 21, 2020.)[Getty/Kyodo]

In a separate statement, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said that the outlook for global growth for 2020 is "negative," indicating "a recession at least as bad as during the global financial crisis or worse."

But she added that the Washington-based institution is expecting the global economy to pick up in 2021.

"To get there, it is paramount to prioritize containment and strengthen health systems -- everywhere. The economic impact is and will be severe, but the faster the virus stops, the quicker and stronger the recovery will be," she said, while calling for more fiscal stimulus measures to support the global economy.

In Tokyo, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso told reporters after the phone talks that Japan is "very concerned" about the potential economic repercussions and that the G-20 members must focus their resources on preventing the virus from further spreading as well as developing a treatment and vaccine.

He also said it is important that the G-20 economies show their determination "to take timely action to tackle the economic and health crisis without hesitation."

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, standing next to Aso, told reporters that he explained the decision made by the Japanese central bank last week to double its purchasing of exchange-traded fund securities to 12 trillion yen ($108 billion) a year as part of its additional monetary easing measures.

The U.S. Federal Reserve has also been taking a series of emergency steps over the past weeks, including an interest rate cut to near zero and massive bond purchasing aimed at pumping money into the economy and avoiding higher borrowing costs.

The teleconference among the finance ministers and central bank governors took place partially to prepare for an extraordinary virtual G-20 summit to be held "in a few days," according to the press release issued by Saudi Arabia, the host of the G-20 meetings this year.

Saudi Arabia said earlier that the members will act together with international organizations "to alleviate the impact of the pandemic" and that the G-20 leaders are expected to present a "coordinated set of policies to protect people and safeguard the global economy."

The G-20 groups Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Britain, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United States and the European Union. (Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

(A COVID-19 positive patient is treated by doctors at a hospital in Rome on March 21, 2020.)[Getty/Kyodo]
G-20 vow close monitoring of virus impacts, IMF warns of recession

Asia Economy

7 MINUTES AGO

Logo kyodo image

image-1584926297869.jpg
Japan economic package to deal with epidemic to top 30 tril. yen

Japan Economy

21 HOURS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash
China economy expects rebound in second half after coronavirus delivered hardest blow

China Economy

7 DAYS AGO

image-1584322735256.jpg
Coronavirus to cut foreign visitors' spending in Japan by $9 bil.

Japan Economy

8 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Fed cuts interest rate to zero in surprise move to contain virus shock

United States Economy

8 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Japan adopts 1 tril. yen level fresh package to fight coronavirus

Japan Economy

13 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Japan PM Abe calls for event cancellations for additional 10 days over virus

Japan Economy

13 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Members of the panel)
Battle against virus could last beyond year-end: Japan gov't panel

Japan Economy

14 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

hard-working-man-fixing-the-linen-3770291.jpg
Philippines moves to save jobs and businesses impacted by Covid-19 crisis

Philippines Economy

19 DAYS AGO

(Then Japan's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masatsugu Asakawa speaks at a press conference in Tokyo in June 2019)
ADB president says coronavirus impacts may eclipse SARS crisis

Asia Economy

19 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Fed resorts to first emergency rate cut since 2008 amid virus scare

United States Economy

20 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

[Getty/Kyodo]
G-7 pledges joint action to secure global growth from virus impact

Asia Economy

20 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(People wear goggles and masks while riding motorcycles in Beijing on Feb. 19, 2020, amid fears over the spread of a new coronavirus.)
IMF warns of economic spillover from virus, urges global cooperation

Asia Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Thai officials conduct temperature screenings at Siam Paragon Mall on Feb. 4, 2020 in Bangkok.) [Getty/Kyodo]
Singapore, Thailand lower growth projections amid coronavirus outbreak

Singapore Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

group-of-people-on-jubilee-bridge-1561806.jpg
Coronavirus fears forecast to hit Singapore’s economy harder than SARS

Features Singapore Economy

1 MONTH AGO

1.jpg
Bank of Thailand cuts rates to record low on coronavirus concerns

Thailand Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

7.jpg
South Korea provides $50 mil loan for Philippine infrastructure program

Philippines Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

(U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He pose with signed trade document at the White House) [Getty/Kyodo]
U.S., China sign "phase one" deal for truce in bruising trade war

China Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by energepic.com from Pexels
Japan, China concerned over economic risks after U.S.-Iran showdown

China Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shakes hands with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at his office in Tokyo on July 1, 2019.)
Vietnam most promising Asian investment destination in 2020: survey

Vietnam Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Bank of Thailand Gov. Veerathai Santiprabhob speaks during the Ayeyawady - Chao Phraya - Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy summit in Bangkok last year. The baht is Asia's best performing currency in 2019. (Photo Courtesy of The Nation)
Analysts don't expect baht to weaken, but Thai bank thinks differently

Features Thailand Economy

3 MONTHS AGO

(India)
ADB downgrades developing Asia's 2019, 2020 growth forecast

Asia Economy

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1photo_l.jpg
Japan compiles 26 tril. yen stimulus package to prop up slowing growth

Japan Economy

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Around 70% of Japanese firms in Hong Kong see business affected by continued unrest: NNA survey

Hong Kong Economy

HONG KONG, NNA – Around 70 percent of Japanese companies in Hong Kong say their business operations ...

4 MONTHS AGO

Duangjai Asawachintachit, secretary general of the Thai government’s Board of Investment, explains a new set of tax incentive for electric vehicle charging stations and "smart" electronics production in the country to lure more foreing direct investment at a press conference in Bangkok on Nov. 1, 2019.
Thailand offers incentives for investors in electric vehicle charging stations,electronics

Thailand Economy

5 MONTHS AGO

(Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the ASEAN-Japan summit)
Japan's Abe vows to “double” investment to ASEAN to spur development

Asia Economy

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191030_0004.jpg
Hong Kong leader warns of recession if protests continue

Hong Kong Economy

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image