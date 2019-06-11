Japanese farmers' group opens online store for Hong Kong shoppers

Photo taken June 6, 2019, shows Japanese fruits and other fresh produce offered by Japan's National Federation of Agricultural Cooperative Associations, commonly known as Zen-Noh, via its first-ever online store to sell directly to consumers in Hong Kong. (NNA/Kyodo)

HONG KONG, NNA - Japan's nationwide association of farmers has opened an online store for Hong Kong shoppers to directly market fresh produce and tap into overseas consumer needs.

The National Federation of Agricultural Cooperative Associations, known as Zen-Noh, launched Thursday its first ever e-commerce site for sale of local delicacies to consumers outside Japan.

Initially selling eight items such as melons, the muscat variety of grapes and peaches, Zen-Noh plans to add rice, beef, vegetables and processed food, bringing the total items on sale to 100, said Michihiro Kanetsuki, managing director of Zen-Noh International Hong Kong Ltd., which was established in April last year.

“We would like to lead the project eventually to producing agricultural items favored by Hong Kong people by directly hearing about their needs,” Kanetsuki said.

Japan shipped agricultural and fishery products worth 211.5 billion yen ($1.9 billion) to Hong Kong in 2018, up 12.7 percent from the previous year and the largest sum among foreign markets, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

“As an increasing number of households buy Japanese food like vegetables for home cooking, we want to provide more ingredients to such families,” said Marty Yip, e-commerce executive of Zen-Noh's Hong Kong arm. (NNA/Kyodo)