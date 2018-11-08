Kaisei Education in S. Korea targets students, business people

SEOUL, NNA - Cram school operator Kaisei Education Group is offering Japanese language training in South Korea for students seeking to study in Japan, as unemployment among young Koreans aged 15 to 29 remains high.

The company runs 280 schools, mainly in Osaka, western Japan. It announced Monday it had set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Seoul on Nov. 1, aiming for annual revenue in three years of 1 billion won ($890,000).

Kaisei Education opened its first Japanese language school in Osaka in April 2017 for international students trying to enter Japanese universities.

The school attracted many students from China, Taiwan and Vietnam, but failed to draw students from South Korea.

The Seoul subsidiary will offer training for the Japanese university entrance exam, known locally as EJU.

The number of South Korean students taking the EJU in June hit a record 3,669, more than double that of five years ago.

The exam is used to evaluate students’ basic academic and Japanese-language capability.

Data compiled by the Japan Student Services Organization puts the number of international students studying in Japan at 267,042 as of May 1, 2017, up 11.6 percent from a year earlier.

Kaisei Education will also offer Japanese language training to South Korean business people, along with job placement services.