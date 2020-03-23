Japan's Unicharm to sell anti-coronavirus 3-D masks in Indonesia

Photo by Aprizilio Edwardo on Unsplash

JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese diaper and sanitary goods maker Unicharm Corp. will launch sales of a new 3-D mask in Indonesia in April, amid soaring demand for masks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Protect Pollution Mask can filter air pollutants such as PM2.5, or particles 2.5 micrometers in diameter or smaller, according to a statement released earlier this month by Unicharm's Indonesian arm, PT Uni-Charm Indonesia.

As the product provides some extra space, users, including women wearing hijabs, can breathe and speak easily, while keeping the inside clean. Imported from Japan, it will be priced at 9,500 rupiah ($0.60) for two pieces, the statement said.

"We will (first) sell them mainly in mini markets and expand the sales channels," Takeyuki Matsuura, a general manager of the corporate planning division at Uni-Charm Indonesia, told NNA on Friday.

The company will try to reach as many users as possible for the containment of COVID-19, he added. (NNA/Kyodo)