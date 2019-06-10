Hundreds of thousands march in Hong Kong to protest China extradition bill

HONG KONG, NNA – Hundreds of thousands of people thronged the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday protesting against a controversial bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China and leading to clashes with police.

Police clashed with the demonstrators in what local media reports called the largest demonstration since Hong Kong was returned to China in 1997.

Civil Human Rights Front, the group that organized the protest, said 1.03 million people took to the streets, while police estimated 240,000 participants at the rally’s peak, the reports said.