Indonesian motorcycle buyers favor price, fuel economy over design: NNA survey

JAKARTA, NNA – Indonesians buying motorcycles still attach more importance to price and fuel economy than design and brand recognition, an NNA survey shows.

Of the 250 surveyed in Jakarta and East Java Province, 18 percent of respondents said price was the most important factor, while 14 percent cited fuel economy, the same result as a similar survey two years ago.

The online poll, conducted ahead of the biennial Indonesia Motorcycle Show in mid-October, showed 13.8 percent considered brand more important while 10.6 percent focused on design.

The number of respondents putting priority on vehicle specifications related to safety and convenient maintenance was significantly lower.

Scooter sales in Southeast Asia’s largest motorcycle market account for over 80 percent of total sales. Honda Motor’s BeAT scooter, its most popular in Indonesia, has a 110 cc engine and is reasonably priced.

Sixty percent of survey respondents who did not own a motorcycle said they would buy one with a 125 cc engine or smaller because of the lower price.

The most popular brands were Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki and Kawasaki in that order, almost all in line with their sales.

By age, 28 percent of respondents in their 20s said price was the most important factor in their purchase, and 38 percent of that group stated a preference for Suzuki. Honda ranked fourth in popularity.

Respondents in their 30s and 40s said brand was the main factor in their purchase.