Indonesian capital declares emergency over COVID-19

JAKARTA, VNA – Governor of Jakarta Anies Baswedan on March 20 declared a state of emergency in the Indonesian capital city for the next two week in a bid to curb the spread of the acute respiratory disease caused by novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

Talking to the press, Anies Baswedan said that public entertainment such as bars, spas and cinemas would be shut from March 23 and public transportation would be limited.

He also urged local companies to let staff work from home.

As of March 20, Indonesia had confirmed 369 COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths. Jakarta, a city of 10 million people, had 215 confirmed infection cases and 18 deaths.

Meanwhile, Singapore reported 40 more COVID-19 infection cases on March 20, raising the total number to 385. However, the city-state has to date recorded no deaths from the disease.

The Singaporean Health Ministry said all gatherings of 250 people or more must be cancelled.

Among other measures, it asked employers to facilitate working from home and stagger working hours to reduce contact between staff.

Authorities have previously said Singapore is not planning for a lockdown but have not ruled it out. - VNA