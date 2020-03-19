Toyota to launch Prius plug-in hybrid in Indonesia

Toyota Motor Corp.'s Indonesian dealer, PT. Toyota-Astra Motor, unveils Prius plug-in hybrid electric vehicle in Jakarta on March 17, 2020. (Photo courtesy of PT. Toyota-Astra Motor)

JAKARTA, NNA - Toyota Motor Corp. will launch a Prius plug-in hybrid vehicle in Indonesia as the Southeast Asian nation promotes eco-friendly cars.

Its Indonesian dealer, PT. Toyota-Astra Motor, said in a statement Tuesday that it will initially offer the Prius PHEV for corporate use.

The dealer said the vehicles will be used for ride-hailing service GoFleet, a joint venture between Toyota-Astra's parent company, PT Astra International, and ride-hailing firm Gojek Group.

Japan's top automaker plans to expand its electrified vehicle lineup in Indonesia, where it has sold more than 2,600 hybrid vehicles since the launch of its Prius model in 2009.

The latest announcement comes after Toyota said earlier this month that it will start local production of hybrid vehicles in Indonesia in 2022. (NNA/Kyodo)