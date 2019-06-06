Online retailer Rakuten's biotech offices in Taiwan, Amsterdam to speed up anti-cancer drug development

TOKYO, NNA - Rakuten Medical Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology unit of Japanese online retail giant Rakuten Inc., has set up offices in Taipei and Amsterdam to expedite its development of new drugs.

The company said in a statement Friday that the Amsterdam office will serve as Rakuten Medical's European headquarters, while its office in Germany, which opened in 2016, will continue to be the development and manufacturing base for proprietary products.

The new entity in Taipei is the second in Asia supporting future commercial launches in the region.

“Rakuten Medical is poised to become a fully integrated biotechnology company, and we are gearing up to build and commercialize a strong pipeline of anti-cancer therapies based on our proprietary photoimmunotherapy platform,” said Hiroshi Mikitani, chairman and CEO of Rakuten and Rakuten Medical.

The new offices will support the move to Phase 3 clinical trials of the therapies and speed up other research.

Photoimmunotherapy is an investigational cancer treatment comprised of a drug and device combination using an antibody-photoabsorber conjugate that binds to cancer cells.

Rakuten Medical is a privately funded company with offices in the U.S., Japan, Taiwan, Germany and the Netherlands.