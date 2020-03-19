Panasonic opens its 1st home electrical wiring specialty store in India’s Hyderabad

Photo by Sidekix Media on Unsplash

NEW DELHI, NNA – Panasonic Life Solutions India Pvt. Ltd. opened its first electrical wiring equipment specialty shop in the southern Indian business hub of Hyderabad on Tuesday, its first step in accelerating its store network expansion.

The 85-square-meter outlet intends to draw real estate dealers, architects, interior designers and consumers, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company plans to launch 130 outlets in major cities across the South Asian country, Vivek Sharma, managing director, said in the statement.

The shop houses Anchor and Panasonic products including advanced electrical wiring devices, switchgear, wires, LED lighting solutions, fans and water heaters for the residential, commercial and industrial segments.

Consumers can experience next-generation technological products such as indoor air quality solutions, electronic automatic bidet-toilet seats and bathroom dryers, the statement said.

The wholly owned subsidiary of Japanese electronics giant Panasonic Corp., which was renamed from Anchor Electricals Pvt. Ltd. in April 2019, is a major electrical construction materials maker in the country.

Panasonic Life Solutions India has around 30 offices with 9,000 employees. It reported 34.1 billion rupees ($456 million) in sales in the past financial year ending in March 2019, according to the company.