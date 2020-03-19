Thailand gives tourists SIM cards to download health declaration app

Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) will be providing SIM Cards to travellers from risk countries, allowing them to download the AOT Airports application into their mobile phones, in order to submit compulsory health declarations and enable tracking.

19, Mar. 2020

Photo by jimmy teoh from Pexels
Photo by jimmy teoh from Pexels

BANGKOK, NNT/VNA - Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) will be providing SIM Cards to travellers from risk countries, allowing them to download the AOT Airports application into their mobile phones, in order to submit compulsory health declarations and enable tracking.

The NBTC Secretary General Takorn Tantasith said on March 18 the commission had reached an agreement with the Department of Disease Control, and five mobile network operators to offer free SIM cards to travellers from the Republic of Korea, China, Italy, Iran, Macau, and Hong Kong, in order to enable an electronic health declaration and location tracking as part of the effort to minimize COVID-19 transmission.

Travellers from these locations are required to submit their health declaration form on the AOT Airports app upon arrival. They can use the free SIM card, each of which contains 49 baht value preloaded, to install and use the app. Arriving passengers in this group who already have a SIM card from Thai operators can receive a 49 baht top-up free, or take a new SIM card.

The AOT Airports app was downloaded some 7,000 times, from March 12 to 16.

The Department of Disease Control’s Deputy Director General Kajohnsak Kaewjarus, said the list of persons in quarantine prior to the introduction of this application will be integrated into the system to allow real-time tracking, a process previously done by local authorities and volunteers.

He also confirmed that none of the 1,300 returnees from the Republic of Korea has been diagnosed with COVID-19. - VNA

to TOP Page

More from this section

(Traffic congestion is seen at a causeway linking Malaysia's southernmost state of Johor (foreground) to Singapore (background) at night on March 17, 2020.)
Malaysia lockdown over coronavirus spurs workers' rush to Singapore

Features Malaysia Health

2 HOURS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Japan has yet to hit peak in coronavirus infections: Kyodo study

Japan Health

YESTERDAY

Logo kyodo image

sangga-rima-roman-selia-e43NlJBuYDg-unsplash.jpg
Malaysia PM announces nationwide lockdown, border closure

Malaysia Health

2 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Travellers are seen wearing a protective mask at a self check-in kiosk at Changi Airport on Jan. 30, 2020 in Singapore.) [Getty/Kyodo]
Singapore imposes 14-day self-isolation on arrivals from 12 nations

Singapore Health

3 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(File photo shows Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.) [Getty/Kyodo]
Australia imposes 14-day self-isolation on all arrivals

Australia Health

3 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
China claims coronavirus epidemic peaks as new cases dwindle

China Health

6 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Manila placed under partial lockdown to contain coronavirus spread

Philippines Health

6 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
WHO declares new coronavirus a pandemic as cases keep rising globally

Asia Health

7 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

simone-van-der-koelen-lSYvRWrNR5U-unsplash.jpg
Bora Pharmaceuticals of Taiwan clinches $26.6 mil. deal to buy GSK Canadian plant

Taiwan Health

8 DAYS AGO

image-1583886473483.jpg
Coronavirus deaths top 4,000 in 2 months: WHO

China Health

8 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

photo_l.jpg
WHO chief says threat of coronavirus pandemic "very real"

Asia Health

9 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Chinese tourists wear masks in Tokyo on Jan. 26, 2020.)
Japan begins coronavirus travel curbs for China, South Korea

Japan Health

10 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

2.jpg
Japan to restrict travel to and from China, S. Korea over virus

Japan Health

13 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

2.jpg
Takeda aims to develop coronavirus drug in 9 months

Japan Health

14 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Medics outside an isolation ward of the coronavirus at Gandhi Hospital in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad on March 2, 2020. (PTI)
India suspends visas for Japan, Italy, Iran, S.Korea amid Covid-19 scare

India Health

15 DAYS AGO

[Getty/Kyodo]
Device sales on the rise as virus prompts people to work from home

Japan Health

15 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

photo_l.jpg
Coronavirus cases top 90,000 worldwide: WHO chief

Asia Health

15 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

2.jpg
China’s virus-era immigration rules are disrupting Japanese companies: NNA survey

China Health

16 DAYS AGO

(Photo courtesy of National Institute of Infectious Diseases, Japan)
Indonesia confirms first two coronavirus cases

Indonesia Health

17 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by Thomas Breher from Pixabay
Japan's Otsuka Pharmaceutical launches Malaysian arm to boost drug sales

Malaysia Health

17 DAYS AGO

image-1582875273483.jpg
China's newly reported coronavirus cases continue to fall

China Health

20 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
China's top expert predicts "basic control" over coronavirus by April-end

China Health

20 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

People wearing medical masks are seen at the Galeao International Airport, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)[Anadolu Agency/Getty/Kyodo]
Brazil reports 1st coronavirus case in Latin America

Latin America Health

21 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at a meeting of a government task force on the viral outbreak on Feb. 26, 2020.)
Japan PM Abe asks big-event organizers to mull cancelations for next 2 weeks

Japan Health

22 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Marcelo Leal on Unsplash
Trading house Marubeni allies with Indonesia’s Lippo in healthcare business

Indonesia Health

22 DAYS AGO

(Students wear masks as they head to the venue of a national university entrance examination in Tokyo on Feb. 25, 2020.)
Japan adopts basic policy to fight coronavirus outbreak

Japan Health

22 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Japan confirms 1st coronavirus death as more infections reported

Japan Health

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image