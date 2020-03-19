Samsung Electronics vows to enhance competitiveness through aggressive investment, innovation.

19, Mar. 2020

Photo by Loewe Technologies on Unsplash
Photo by Loewe Technologies on Unsplash

SEOUL, AJU - Samsung Electronics is uncertain about how much a global coronavirus pandemic will eat away at its business performance this year, but top executives vowed to strengthen the company's global competitiveness through aggressive investment and innovation.

"Internal and external uncertainties are expected to continue due to COVID-19 and the U.S.-China trade conflict," Samsung's device solutions division head Kim Ki-nam told a general meeting of stockholders on Wednesday.

To lead the future in any environmental changes, Kim said Samsung would preempt business opportunities by continuously innovating technologies as well as investing in future growth-based technologies such as system semiconductors and quantum dot displays.

Samsung, which is the world's largest smartphone and microchip producer, has revealed a massive investment worth 133 trillion won ($108 billion) by 2030 to strengthen its competitiveness in System LSI and foundry businesses, saying it aims to become the world leader in not only memory semiconductors but also logic chips.

LSI, also known as Large-Scale-Integration, is a chip-making process in which thousands of transistors are integrated or embedded onto a single silicon chip. Foundry refers to a semiconductor fabrication plant operation.

Referring to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world's largest dedicated independent semiconductor foundry, Kim said that Samsung's foundry business is never behind a big Taiwanese company. We've had a lot of customers coming to us recently."

IT and mobile division head Koh Dong-jin conceded that the smartphone market is expected to contract due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he predicted that demands for 5G phones would grow. "Samsung Electronics plans to lead the market through differentiated premium products."

"It's somewhat subsiding in our country, but it is just at the beginning globally," Samsung's consumer electronics head Kim Hyun-suk said. "We don't know exactly what impact it will have on the global distribution of (home appliances)," he said, adding Samsung would globally release "Sero" that allows users to enjoy mobile videos by synchronizing phones and TVs.

Sero, which means "vertical" in Korean, received attention when it was unveiled last year for its versatileness as it can mirror the vertical image that is shown in smartphones or tablets just by pivoting the TV's display to a vertical mode. It can be interlocked with smartphones for YouTube and other social networking services. The new TV can operate by using a smartphone app or bringing a smartphone to a TV.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Frank Wang on Unsplash
Taiwan’s Powertech Technology to expand chips probing business in China with $10 mil. investment

China Electronics

10 DAYS AGO

3.jpg
Hon Hai suffers lowest sales since 2011 amid coronavirus outbreak

Taiwan Electronics

10 DAYS AGO

Photo by KAL VISUALS on Unsplash
Taiwan Merry Electronics pairs with China-based AirPods maker Luxshare to produce audio gear in Vietnam

Vietnam Electronics

15 DAYS AGO

Photo by Laura Ockel on Unsplash
Taiwan’s GlobalWafers inks long term supply deal with Global Foundries

Taiwan Electronics

22 DAYS AGO

Photo by Marvin Meyer on Unsplash
Electronics assembler Pegatron to set up Vietnam manufacturing subsidiary for Southeast Asia expansion

Vietnam Electronics

29 DAYS AGO

Photo by Brett Sayles from Pexels
Taiwan cable maker BizLink acquires Singapore peer for $47 mil.

Singapore Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

Image by Jorge Guillen from Pixabay
Japanese electronics components maker Sanken Electric to shut Thai semiconductor plant

Thailand Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

3.jpg
Chipmaker UMC to inject $500 mil. capital into China subsidiary to expand 5G line

China Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

facebook-application-icon-147413.jpg
Murata opens new plant in Malaysia to boost electronics gear output

Malaysia Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Carlos Daniel on Unsplash
Over 300 Taiwan firms suspending China factory reopening on spreading coronavirus

China Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Adi Goldstein on Unsplash
Taiwan’s Spirox, Japan’s Wintest team up for China's semiconductor test equipment market

Taiwan Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

Pankaj Rana (R), business head of e-commerce at Panasonic India, and Atsushi Motoya, who also heads the company’s India Innovation Center, announce the launch of online education-based solution developed in-house by the innovation centre, in New Delhi on Jan. 28, 2020. (NNA)
Panasonic's India-incubated smart solutions boost its diversification

India Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by Tide He from Pixabay
Hitachi Chemical to sell electronics components business to Chinese peer

Japan Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

photo-1483478550801-ceba5fe50e8e.jpg
Samsung to build $500m smartphone display plant in India

India Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

close-up-of-telephone-booth-257736.jpg
Japan's Meidensha to acquire 41% stake in Vietnamese switchboard maker

Vietnam Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

handphone-4759482_1280.jpg
Semiconductor giant TSMC upbeat on 2020 sales for 5G phones and fast computers

Taiwan Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

New Kinpo Group plans to manufacture products for major Chinese smartphone brand Huawei at a 799,999 square-meter production complex, which is scheduled to be completed this year. (NNA)
Taiwan New Kinpo Group expanding printer capacity in China despite trade row

China Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Aleksander Vlad on Unsplash
Hit by U.S.-China trade dispute, Taiwan laptop maker Inventec to invest $10.3 mil in Malaysia

Malaysia Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

image-1575006583810.jpg
Update 1: Panasonic to sell money-losing chip business to Taiwan firm

Taiwan Electronics

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Panasonic to sell chip business to Taiwanese company: source

Taiwan Electronics

OSAKA, Kyodo - Panasonic Corp. will sell its chip business to Taiwan's Nuvoton Technology Corp. as p...

4 MONTHS AGO

Taiwan New Kinpo Group to ease reliance on China by doubling capacity in Thailand

Thailand Electronics

TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwanese electronics manufacturer New Kinpo Group plans to double production capacity...

4 MONTHS AGO

Panel maker Innolux to invest $2.28 bil in equipment, technology in Taiwan

Taiwan Electronics

TAIPEI, NNA- Taiwan’s major liquid crystal panel supplier Innolux Corp. plans to invest more than 70...

4 MONTHS AGO

Taiwan electronic component maker Yageo to acquire Kemet, target Japanese market

Taiwan Electronics

TAIPEI, NNA – Electronic component manufacturer Yageo Corp. announced Tuesday it plans to acquire su...

4 MONTHS AGO

Struggling Onkyo to cut 30% of audiovisual equipment business workforce in Japan

Japan Electronics

TOKYO, NNA – Struggling audiovisual equipment maker Onkyo Corp. will streamline its home audio equip...

4 MONTHS AGO

Kenzo Sugai, executive vice president of Fuji Electric Co., unveiled a new strategy for business in India during a press conference in Chennai, southern India, on Nov. 7, 2019. (NNA/Kyodo)
Fuji Electric eyeing India as production hub for Middle East, Africa

India Electronics

4 MONTHS AGO

Electric gear maker Nitto Kogyo to build cabinet plant in Thailand

Thailand Electronics

BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese electric gear maker Nitto Kogyo Corp. will build a cabinet and electronic en...

4 MONTHS AGO

Onkyo to make car speakers in China with Taiwan’s Inventec

China Electronics

TAIPEI, NNA – Japanese audiovisual equipment maker Onkyo Corp. will build an automotive speaker fact...

4 MONTHS AGO