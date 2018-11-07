NNA Asia top stories Wednesday, Nov. 7

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Nov. 7.

Indonesian motorcycle buyers more focused on price, fuel economy than design: NNA survey

JAKARTA, NNA – Indonesian motorcycle buyers attach more importance to price and fuel economy, instead of design and brand, as they use motorbikes for daily transportation, an NNA survey showed.

Philippine Oct. CPI remains at 6.7% y/y, core CPI +4.9% vs. +4.7% in Sept

MANILA, NNA – Annual inflation in the Philippines remained at 6.7 percent in October, somewhat easing concerns about the highest inflation in Southeast Asia, but the year-on-year rise in the core consumer price index, excluding volatile food and energy items, accelerated to 4.9% from 4.7% in September.

The month-on-month increase in total CPI slowed to 0.3 percent in October on a seasonally adjusted basis, down from 0.8 percent in September and 0.9 percent in August.

Lisa Grace S. Bersales, a statistician at the Philippine Statistics Authority, told reporters on Tuesday that inflation was showing signs of abating.

Japan's Kaisei Education in S. Korea targets students, business people

SEOUL, NNA – Japan’s Kaisei Education Group is targeting South Korean students and business people who wish to study or work in Japan as unemployment among those aged between 15 and 29 remains high.

Seigakusha Korea Co. in Seoul, a wholly owned unit set up this month, offers Japanese language courses to help students prepare for taking exams for higher education in Japan. It also offers services to help young people find jobs in Japan.