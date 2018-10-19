Office furniture maker Itoki sets up Indonesian unit

JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese office furniture maker Itoki Corp. has set up an Indonesian entity, as it continues to pursue business outside Japan.

The Osaka-based firm said Wednesday that PT. Itoki Solutions Indonesia will rent a warehouse in greater Jakarta next month to shorten delivery times in the country for popular items.

Itoki established the local frim in January with registered capital of $1.7 million, and began operating in July. It previously sold through local agent PT. Datascrip.

The local unit imports office furniture and equipment from China, Japan and Malaysia while also producing items with the Itoki brand.

The firm has also opened a showroom next to its Jakarta office in Mega Kuningan district, aiming to reach 500 million yen ($4.4 million) in sales in the next three years.

The office and school furniture maker is stepping up efforts to expand its business in Southeast Asia’s largest economy and other foreign markets.

In 2016, it acquired Tarkus Interiors Pte. Ltd., Singapore’s interior contractor and manufacturer, followed by establishment in 2017 of Novo Workstyle Asia Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary in Hong Kong, to oversee procurement, manufacturing and sales in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Southeast Asia.