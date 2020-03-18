Mitsubishi Motors exports Indonesian-built Xpander Cross to Philippines, Thailand

Xpander Cross was launched in Indonesia in November 2019 (NNA)

JAKARTA, NNA - Mitsubishi Motors Corp. has started the export of Indonesian-built Xpander Cross multi-purpose vehicle to the Philippines and Thailand as part of its strategy to expand into the Southeast Asian market.

Xpander Cross, built at the Bekasi plant in West Java Province, was put on the Thai market on Monday after being debuted in the Philippines last Friday, the Japanese automaker said in a statement on Monday.

The automaker did not disclose the sales target of the vehicle in each country or overall ASEAN markets.

The exports of Xpander Cross to those two countries followed the launch of the vehicle in Indonesia in November 2019. The vehicle, with local content of about 70 percent, is a variant of the Xpander, also build in Indonesia.

Mitsubishi Motors increased production capacity at PT. Mitsubishi Motors Krama Yudha Indonesia, which manufactures the Xpander series and other vehicles, to 220,000 units in 2019 from 160,000 in 2018, in response to strong demand from the local and other Southeast Asian countries, according to the automaker.

Mitsubishi Motors has already exported Xpander to eight Southeast Asian countries, Latin America and the Middle East. The combined sales of the Xpander and Xpander Cross totaled about 250,000 units by the end of February, the automaker said.