Hitachi group wins large building facilities order for Thai airport

Japan’s Hitachi group is installing a total of 174 elevators, escalators and moving walkways at an expanded area of Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Thailand. (Artist image courtesy of Hitachi Building Systems Co.)

BANGKOK, NNA - Japan’s Hitachi Ltd. and its affiliate Hitachi Building Systems Co. have won an order worth more than 100 million baht ($3.1 million) to deliver building facilities for an airport in Thailand.

A spokesman for Hitachi Building, who declined to be named, said Thursday that the order was the single biggest that the electric group had received in Thailand and is worth “a few hundred million baht.”

The order is for a total of 174 elevators, escalators and moving walkways to be installed at an expanded area of Suvarnabhumi International Airport. The work is scheduled to be completed in 2020.

Hitachi Elevator (Thailand) Co., a local unit, received the order from PCS Joint Venture, a consortium comprising Power Line Engineering Public Co. and China State Construction Engineering (Thailand) Co., which manage the expansion project on behalf of Airports of Thailand Public Co.

Hitachi entered the elevator market in Thailand in 1991 through a joint venture with Siam Motors Co., and built a dedicated factory in 1992.

The Japanese company currently holds an 18 percent share of the elevator/escalator market in Thailand, ranked second after Mitsubishi Electric Corp. Hitachi aims to increase its market share to 20 percent quickly as building construction is expected to continue growing steadily in Thailand.

Caption:

Japan’s Hitachi group is installing a total of 174 elevators, escalators and moving walkways at an expanded area of Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Thailand.

(Artist image courtesy of Hitachi Building Systems Co.)

/