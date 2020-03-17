Japanese system integration developer HPC Systems to set up its 1st overseas subsidiary in Vietnam

17, Mar. 2020

industry-2496189_1280.jpg

HANOI, NNA - Japanese system integration developer HPC Systems Inc. will open its first overseas subsidiary in Vietnam in July in a bid to draw customers in Southeast Asia where demand for information technology is expected to grow.

HPC Systems plans to start operation at Intelligent Integration Co., to be established in Hanoi with a capital of $200,000 in late May, for the distribution of its system integration developed in Japan for industrial use. The new unit will start with several employees.

The Japanese company will target Vietnamese-state backed institutions or private companies using artificial intelligence or conducting big data analysis across various sectors, Kenji Shimokawa, director of HPC Systems’ administration department, told NNA on Tuesday.

He declined, however, to disclose further details such as target revenue from its planned Vietnamese business.

HPC Systems also aims to provide technical support to industrial equipment makers in Vietnam as they start or expand local production.

HPC Systems has already built a presence in Vietnam. In 2016, it provided Vietnam National University, Hanoi with system integration services for big data analysis after selling high-performance computers to an unnamed Vietnamese-state institution in the same year, Shimokawa added.

He expects the company to consider bringing such a system integration technology to other Southeast Asian countries than Vietnam in the future, possibly by setting up another subsidiary, given that the need for information and communications technology is expected to grow in the region.

