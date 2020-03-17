Singapore tightens border control amid COVID-19

Singaporean government has announced that from 11:59pm on March 16, all passengers, including Singaporeans, entering Singapore from ASEAN, Japan, the UK and Switzerland, must be self-quarantined for 14 days.

17, Mar. 2020

singapore-4456540_1280.jpg

SINGAPORE, VNA – Singaporean government has announced that from 11:59pm on March 16, all passengers, including Singaporeans, entering Singapore from ASEAN, Japan, the UK and Switzerland, must be self-quarantined for 14 days.

They may also be tested for COVID-19, even if asymptomatic.

Passengers from ASEAN member states must fill in health declarations and wait for approval of their travel.

Singaporean residents were also advised to avoid unnecessary trips overseas in the next 30 days.

Singaporean Minister of National Development Lawrence Wong said the regulation will not be applied to Singaporeans and Malaysians using sea and land crossings between the two countries.

Wong added that about 300,000 people move across the land checkpoints with Malaysia every day.

As of March 15, Singapore had recorded 226 infection cases, 105 of them had been discharged from hospitals. - VNA

