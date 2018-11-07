Japanese diaper maker Unicharm’s Indonesian unit to go public

JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese diaper and sanitary goods maker Unicharm Corp. plans to list its Indonesian unit on the Indonesia Stock Exchange, targeting fast-growing markets across Asia.

The company said Monday it is preparing for the listing of PT. Uni-Charm Indonesia on a date yet to be fixed. The local unit is a hub of the firm’s expansion in the region and will be maintained as a subsidiary.

Unicharm has seen steady growth in its group earnings, driven by robust overseas sales, especially in Asia, which accounts for more than 40 percent of global sales.

The company expects 2018 sales in Indonesia and Asia as a whole to grow 10 to 15 percent on year.

Unicharm said it has a “significantly high market share” in Indonesia, where it makes diapers as well as sanitary and healthcare products at three factories on Java Island.

Unicharm holds a 74 percent stake in the local unit, which was established in 1997.