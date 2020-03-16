Koshidaka's Manekineko karaoke sings into Indonesia

The iconic cat symbol of Manekineko at its first Indonesian outlet in Baywalk Mall Pluit, North Jakarta on March. 13, 2020. (NNA)

JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese leisure company Koshidaka Holdings Co., has continued to grow its Southeast Asian presence with the opening of its first Manekineko karaoke outlet in Indonesia.

Its local subsidiary PT. Koshidaka International Indonesia, opened the family-style outlet at Baywalk Mall Pluit in North Jakarta last Friday. The well-known icon of the brand is the welcoming singing 'fortune' cat, based on the popular symbol of Japanese culture.

CEO and President of Koshidaka Holdings, Hiroshi Koshidaka said it was the company's dream to enter the Indonesian market.

"It has always been our dream and goal to open outlets here. With the opening of this first outlet, Indonesia becomes the fifth country outside Japan to have Manekineko outlets," said Koshidaka.

Compared to other Southeast Asian countries, Indonesia has numerous family-style karaoke places. So this was a challenge for the company, Akira Zama, director of the local subsidiary, told reporters.

But he is confident that the mall outlet will draw customers because Manekineko offers unique concepts and features. In Japan and other markets, the brand is known for offering a safe and friendly environment as well as friendly prices for singing sessions.

Zama added, "So far, the target of karaoke outlets in Indonesia is mostly young people. But we are targeting at families, and it can become a new market in Indonesia. My hope is in five years, we can open up to one hundred branches in Indonesia."

Cheerful interior of a kids' room in Manekineko outlet in Baywalk Mall Pluit, North Jakarta on March. 13, 2020. (NNA)

The first Manekineko outlet here offers 28 rooms boasting bright and colorful interiors and a huge collection of 300,000 songs in Malay, Indonesian, Mandarin and Japanese.

Customers can sing their hearts in the plush VIP rooms or standard rooms. Those with children could choose the kids' rooms. Different room sizes can accommodate four to 15 people. The outlet offers an initial promotional price of 30,000 rupiahs ($2) for a singing session of two hours per person before Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Manekineko had 533 outlets in Japan, nine in Singapore, six each in South Korea and Malaysia, and one in Thailand as of March 1. Launched in 2002, the Singapore business was developed as a business model for Koshidaka's expansion in the region, according to the company website.

The leisure group is also known for its global chain of Curves fitness gyms and hot spring baths in Japan.