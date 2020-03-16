Japanese machine vision system firm ViSCO Technologies to open Malaysian sales office

16, Mar. 2020

Photo by Soonios Pro from Pexels
Photo by Soonios Pro from Pexels

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA – Japanese machine vision system provider ViSCO Technologies Corp. will open a Malaysian sales unit next month to serve growing demand from an electronics industry cluster.

ViSCO anticipates long-term growth in demand for factory automation of the image inspection process for electronics parts that compose automobiles and smartphones among other products, the company’s spokesman in Tokyo told NNA on Friday.

The sales office will operate in Penang, a Malaysian state where companies contribute heavily to the world’s back-end semiconductor production.

The spokesman anticipates growth despite concerns about impact from the U.S.-China trade war and economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak on electronics makers in Penang.

ViSCO’s wholly owned subsidiary VMY Technologies Sdn. Bhd. will start selling image inspection equipment on April 6, the company said in a statement Friday. The subsidiary started in October with capital of 1 million ringgit ($232,500).

The Tokyo-listed parent company’s business outside Japan has grown to about half of total group sales as clients expand overseas, the spokesman said. It’s looking for other opportunities in Southeast Asia to bolster its growth overseas. ViSCO now has bases in Shanghai, Bangkok, Taipei and the United States.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Soonios Pro from Pexels
Japanese machine vision system firm ViSCO Technologies to open Malaysian sales office

Malaysia Equipment

44 MINUTES AGO

robot-3007905_1280.jpg
Yamaha Motor opens Southeast Asian robotics business hub near Bangkok

Thailand Equipment

2 HOURS AGO

DSCN1017.JPG
Toshiba wins energy storage deal for Bangladesh railway project

Bangladesh Equipment

4 DAYS AGO

ssssssssss.jpg
Tokyo Gas subsidiary offers energy-saving boiler power management in Indonesia

Indonesia Equipment

18 DAYS AGO

diana-parkhouse--HpgebSN_OI-unsplash.jpg
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Indonesian univ. to develop clean energy technologies

Indonesia Equipment

1 MONTH AGO

Workers at Shimadzu Philippines Manufacturing Inc.'s factory in Cavite Province, south of Manila on Nov. 22, 2019. (NNA)
Shimadzu ramping up PCB output in Philippines to boost competitiveness in equipment

Philippines Equipment

2 MONTHS AGO

H1 Tower (Photo courtesy of Hitachi)
Hitachi completes elevator test tower at world’s highest level in Guangzhou, China

China Equipment

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by David Mark from Pixabay
Ricoh to launch digital printer plant in China in April

China Equipment

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by Michal Jarmoluk from Pixabay
ATM Japan joins Indonesian firm to serve growing local demand

Indonesia Equipment

3 MONTHS AGO

close-up-of-telephone-booth-257736.jpg
Panasonic to open its 4th wiring gear factory in India

India Equipment

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Troy Bridges on Unsplash
Japan’s Kandenko to buy 40% stake in Philippine engineering firm PHPC

Philippines Equipment

3 MONTHS AGO

infrastructure.jpg
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries opens Yangon office, eyeing power generator demand

Myanmar Equipment

3 MONTHS AGO

201809_cashify_fintech_metro_Delhi.jpg
Hitachi Omron aims to double ATM shipments in India by 2021

India Equipment

4 MONTHS AGO

image-1575023149494.jpg
Measuring equipment maker Horiba taps demand for eco-vehicles, parts in China

China Equipment

4 MONTHS AGO

Keisuke Suzuki (4th from L), president and CEO of Japan Lifeline Co., Kenji Yamada (2nd from L), managing director of JLL Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., other company officials and guests attend at a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Japanese firm's Malaysian plant in the northern state of Penang on Nov. 22, 2019.
Medical equipment maker Japan Lifeline opens Malaysian plant in Penang

Malaysia Equipment

4 MONTHS AGO

Philippine building boom will boost Mitsubishi Electric elevator, aircon sales

Philippines Equipment

MANILA, NNA - The Philippine affiliate of Mitsubishi Electric Corp. is optimistic that sales of its ...

4 MONTHS AGO

Distribution Transformers for a first order from Myanmar's Ministry of Electricity and Energy (Photo courtesy of Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems)
Hitachi Industrial Equipment gets order for distribution transformers from Myanmar

Myanmar Equipment

4 MONTHS AGO

Yoshimura Food to buy Singapore kitchen equipment maker NKR Continental

Singapore Equipment

SINGAPORE, NNA – Japanese food maker Yoshimura Food Holdings K.K. will acquire a 70 percent stake in...

4 MONTHS AGO

(Image courtesy of Citizen Machinery Co.)
Citizen Machinery to double output of automatic lathes in China

China Equipment

4 MONTHS AGO

Kyowa Exeo of Japan buys Singaporean engineering firm in bid to expand in Southeast Asia

Singapore Equipment

SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese engineering firm Kyowa Exeo Corp. has bought Singaporean peer Winner Engin...

5 MONTHS AGO

Sodick's noodle-boiling machine (Photo courtesy of Sodick Co.) ​
Sodick begins food machinery sales in Shanghai with an eye on noodle demand

China Equipment

5 MONTHS AGO

Masahiko Mori (L), president of DMG Mori Co., and Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu, chairman of Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd. at the production launch ceremony for DMG Mori’s CMX 600 Vi machining center in Coimbatore on Oct. 29, 2019. (Photo courtesy of DMG Mori Co.)
DMG Mori ties up with India’s Lakshmi Machine Works for local production

India Equipment

5 MONTHS AGO

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions gets order for Indonesia geothermal plant components

Indonesia Equipment

JAKARTA, NNA - Japan’s Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp. (Toshiba ESS) will supply a steam tu...

5 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Mitsubishi Heavey Industries)
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems to open 2nd car air conditioner plant in China

China Equipment

5 MONTHS AGO

CORRECT: Hitachi sets sights on 25% market share in fast-growing Cambodian elevator market

Cambodia Equipment

Corrects timing to 2016 from 2017 for the establishment of the local unit in 3rd paragraph in Oct. 1...

5 MONTHS AGO

Hitachi Elevator (Cambodia) Co. Managing Director Sakchai Worrasangasilpa speaks at a press conference in Bangkok on Oct. 8, 2019.
Hitachi sets sights on 25% market share in fast-growing Cambodian elevator market

Cambodia Equipment

5 MONTHS AGO

Sumitomo Construction Machinery Co. runs an excavator plant in Karawang in West Java Province, Indonesia, and plans to open a new plant in 2021. (Photo courtesy of Sumitomo Construction Machinery)
Sumitomo Construction Machinery to build new plant in Indonesia

Indonesia Equipment

5 MONTHS AGO