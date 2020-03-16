Japanese machine vision system firm ViSCO Technologies to open Malaysian sales office

Photo by Soonios Pro from Pexels

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA – Japanese machine vision system provider ViSCO Technologies Corp. will open a Malaysian sales unit next month to serve growing demand from an electronics industry cluster.

ViSCO anticipates long-term growth in demand for factory automation of the image inspection process for electronics parts that compose automobiles and smartphones among other products, the company’s spokesman in Tokyo told NNA on Friday.

The sales office will operate in Penang, a Malaysian state where companies contribute heavily to the world’s back-end semiconductor production.

The spokesman anticipates growth despite concerns about impact from the U.S.-China trade war and economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak on electronics makers in Penang.

ViSCO’s wholly owned subsidiary VMY Technologies Sdn. Bhd. will start selling image inspection equipment on April 6, the company said in a statement Friday. The subsidiary started in October with capital of 1 million ringgit ($232,500).

The Tokyo-listed parent company’s business outside Japan has grown to about half of total group sales as clients expand overseas, the spokesman said. It’s looking for other opportunities in Southeast Asia to bolster its growth overseas. ViSCO now has bases in Shanghai, Bangkok, Taipei and the United States.