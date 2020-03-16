Yamaha Motor opens Southeast Asian robotics business hub near Bangkok

BANGKOK, NNA – Yamaha Motor Co. has launched a robotics business hub near Bangkok to expand its business in the sector in Southeast Asia following the opening of those in China, Europe and the United States.

The company said in a statement on Friday it opened the regional headquarters alongside a showroom in Nava Nakorn Industrial Zone in Pathumthani Province, north of the capital, to run marketing activities and provide technical training to clients.

The showroom exhibits the group’s mainstay surface mounters, industrial robots and semiconductor manufacturing equipment to offer solutions covering semiconductor post-processing.

Yamaha Motor sees solid robotic equipment demand from mobile phone, industrial machine and semiconductor makers in the region, in addition to that from the auto and component sectors.

The new hub is located on a site of a local unit of Shinkawa Ltd., one of three semiconductor manufacturing equipment makers under Yamaha Motor Robotics Holdings Co., according to the statement.

The major global motorcycle maker posted 75.6 billion ($703 million) in sales in the robotics field in 2019, accounting for 4.5 percent of the total group sales, according to the company.